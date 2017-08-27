Lockout At Someshwar College
Recent News on Lockout At Someshwar College
{"_id":"59a45f1d4f1c1b94018b45aa","slug":"lockout-at-someshwar-college","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}