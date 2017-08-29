{"_id":"59a5a98b4f1c1b4e738b45e6","slug":"bdc-meeting-in-pati","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}