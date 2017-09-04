Assess The Land And The Trees Before The Villagers
Recent News on Assess The Land And The Trees Before The Villagers
{"_id":"59ad91d64f1c1b17278b521d","slug":"assess-the-land-and-the-trees-before-the-villagers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0935 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0932\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}