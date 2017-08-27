बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a3bc6d227d511d2f8b4571","slug":"flashback-yesteryear-actress-nalini-jaywant-tragic-life-and-lonely-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a3bf88227d51f12e8b456e","slug":"kapil-sharma-gets-a-panic-attack-and-cancels-baadshaho-shoot-last-minute-ajay-devgn-fuming","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a3b2ea227d510f388b456e","slug":"effective-tomato-face-packs-home-remedies-for-glowing-skin-that-really-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091f\u092e\u093e\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59a3a7e64f1c1b82708b457b","slug":"actor-director-deepak-tijori-interesting-facts-on-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a26dd54f1c1bac248b456e","slug":"amy-jackson-photo-shoot-for-fhm-india-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u090f\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0928, \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a265314f1c1b737d8b45fe","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-still-angry-with-shahrukh-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!