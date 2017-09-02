बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्व कप में 15 साल बाद उतरेंगे विश्वनाथन आनंद, नजरें कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश पर
{"_id":"59aae8304f1c1be2278b4df7","slug":"viswanathan-anand-returns-to-fide-world-cup-after-15-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925\u0928 \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0921\u0947\u091f\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 10:49 PM IST
विश्वनाथन आनंद
पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद 15 साल लंबे फिडे विश्व कप में उतरेंगे तो उनकी निगाहें अगले साल होने वाले कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश करने पर होंगी। इस टूर्नामेंट से फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले शीर्ष दो खिलाड़ियों को कैंडिडेट्स टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश मिलेगा।
आनंद ने 2007 से विश्व चैंपियनशिप जीतना शुरू किया तो उन्हें विश्व कप खेलने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी लेकिन पंद्रह साल बाद उन्हें कैंडिडेट्स टूर्नामेंट में सीधे प्रवेश नहीं मिला है। आनंद सात सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा होंगे जोकि 128 खिलाड़ियों के नॉकआउट टूर्नामेंट में खेलेगी।
कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट के जरिए यह तय होता है कि विश्व चेस चैंपियनशिप में मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन को कौन चुनौती देगा। 47 वर्षीय आनंद ने दो बार चीन (2000) और हैदराबाद (2002) में विश्व कप जीता है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59aa8a634f1c1beb278b4e13","slug":"try-these-five-things-for-sleep-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59aa59824f1c1b06278b4cf6","slug":"these-are-the-biggest-hormonal-changes-in-girls-at-the-age-of-twenty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a6c74f4f1c1b04278b4815","slug":"mahesh-bhupati-takes-on-wife-lara-dutta-on-twitter-after-mumbai-rain","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u0942\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a54f224f1c1bed268b4591","slug":"president-kovind-confers-national-sports-awards-at-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930-\u091d\u093e\u091d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a254924f1c1bf61e8b4e59","slug":"floyd-mayweather-beat-conor-mcgregor-in-10-rounds","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e, UFC \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a92e774f1c1bf4278b4b35","slug":"fifa-under-17-football-world-cup-anthem-to-be-released-on-6-th-september","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930-17 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u092b\u0941\u091f\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e 6 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a5121c4f1c1bbd018b46b3","slug":"vice-president-inagurates-national-sports-talent-hunt-portal-on-sports-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0909\u092a \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0921\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0902\u092d\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a51b9c4f1c1b92018b46c5","slug":"president-ramnath-kovind-to-be-conferred-arjuna-award-on-sports-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!