kavya kavya

विश्व कप में 15 साल बाद उतरेंगे विश्वनाथन आनंद, नजरें कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश पर

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 10:49 PM IST
Viswanathan Anand returns to FIDE World Cup after 15 years

विश्वनाथन आनंद

पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद 15 साल लंबे फिडे विश्व कप में उतरेंगे तो उनकी निगाहें अगले साल होने वाले कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश करने पर होंगी। इस टूर्नामेंट से फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले शीर्ष दो खिलाड़ियों को कैंडिडेट्स टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश मिलेगा।
आनंद ने 2007 से विश्व चैंपियनशिप जीतना शुरू किया तो उन्हें विश्व कप खेलने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी लेकिन पंद्रह साल बाद उन्हें कैंडिडेट्स टूर्नामेंट में सीधे प्रवेश नहीं मिला है। आनंद सात सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा होंगे जोकि 128 खिलाड़ियों के नॉकआउट टूर्नामेंट में खेलेगी।

कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट के जरिए यह तय होता है कि विश्व चेस चैंपियनशिप में मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन को कौन चुनौती देगा। 47 वर्षीय आनंद ने दो बार चीन (2000) और हैदराबाद (2002) में विश्व कप जीता है। 

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

anand viswanathan anand chess world cup

