kavya kavya

पांच बार के चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद विश्व कप से बाहर 

शरद मिश्र

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 08:25 PM IST
viswanathan anand ousted from world cup after draw encounter

विश्वनाथन आनंद PC: storypedia

पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद विश्व कप से बाहर हो गए हैं। आनंद को कनाडा के एंअन कोवालयोव को दूसरे दौर में हर हाल में हराना था। लेकिन वह इस मुकाबले को ड्रा करा बैठे। इस नाक आउट प्रतियोगिता में आनंद 15 साल के बाद हिस्सा ले रहे ‌थे। आनंद यहां पहली बाजी हार गए ‌थे। दूसरी बाजी में उन्हें जीतना अनिवार्य था। लेकिन आनंद ने मुकाबला ड्रा खेला। 
अब आनंद को अगले साल होने वाले कैडिंडेट्स टूर्नामेंट में वाइल्ड कार्ड नहीं मिलता है तो इस हार से उनकी 2018 में विश्व चैंपियनशिप में खेलने की संभावना लगभग समाप्त हो जाएगी। अगर आनंद वाइल्ड कार्ड हासिल कर लिए तो वह विश्व चैंपियनशिप में फिर से शामिल हो सकते हैं। 

वाइल्ड कार्ड नहीं मिला तो आनंद को फिर 2020 के विश्व चैंपियनशिप तक इंतजार करना होगा।

