पहली बार ओलंपिक पदक विजेता के हाथ आई खेल मंत्रालय की कमान
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 07:27 PM IST
राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केंद्रीय कैबिनेट का विस्तार करते हुए ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया और ओलंपिक पदक विजेता राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ को खेल मंत्रालय की कमान सौंपी है। यह भारतीय राजनीतिक इतिहास में पहला मौका है जब किसी ओलंपिक पदक विजेता को खेल मंत्रालय की कमान सौंपी गई है। राज्यवर्धन ने साल 2004 में हुए एथेंस ओलंपिक में ट्रैप शूट स्पर्धा में देश को रजत पदक दिलाया था। वह ओलंपिक में एकल स्पर्धा का रजत पदक जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय हैं।
इससे पहले राज्यवर्धन सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय में राज्य मंत्री की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे थे। जयपुर ग्रामीण सीट से सांसद राठौर ने खेल मंत्रालय में विजय गोयल की जगह ली है। मोदी सरकार के तकरीबन तीन साल के कार्यकाल में यह खेल मंत्रालय में तीसरा परिवर्तन है। सबसे पहले असम के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल को युवा एवं खेल मंत्रालय की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। उनके मुख्यमंत्री के बाद यह जिम्मेदारी विजय गोयल के कंधों पर आ गई। अब तीसरे बदलाव में कमान राठौर के हाथों में आई है।
यह बदलाव उस वक्त हुआ है जब भारत फीफा-अंडर 17 विश्वकप की मेजबानी के मुहाने पर खड़ा है। इसके अलावा अगले साल एशियाई और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों का आयोजन होना है। ऐसे में उनके कंधों पर बड़ी जिम्मेदारी आ गई है। उनके खेल मंत्री बनने का फायदा निश्चित तौर पर खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा।
ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता अभिनव बिंद्रा ने देश का नया खेल मंत्री बनने पर राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ को बधाई दी है। बिंद्रा ने अपने ट्विटर पेज पर लिखा-अच्छा लगा कि राठौड़ देश के नए खेल मंत्री होंगे। आपको बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।
