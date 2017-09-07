बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कॉमनवेल्थ चैंपियनशिप: नेशनल रिकार्ड के साथ राहुल बने चैंपियन,सतीश ने जीता गोल्ड
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 07:56 PM IST
राष्ट्रमंडल खेल
यूथ ओलंपिक सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट आरवी राहुल ने गोल्ड कोस्ट (आस्ट्रेलिया) में खेली जा रही कॉमनवेल्थ चैंपियनशिप में धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए नेशनल रिकार्ड के साथ अपने नाम गोल्ड किया। उन्होंने 85 किलो के जूनियर वर्ग में भी गोल्ड जीता। ग्लासगो कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट सतीश शिवालिंगम ने भी 77 किलो में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। दोनों ही लिफ्टरों ने इस प्रदर्शन के साथ अगले वर्ष होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए भी क्वालीफाई कर लिया है। चैंपियनशिप के चौथे दिन भारतीय लिफ्टरों ने 16 नेशनल रिकार्ड धोए।
राहुल ने स्नैच में 156 किलो वजन उठा विकास ठाकुर का 155 किलो का रिकार्ड तोड़ा। क्लीन एंड जर्क में उन्होंने 195 किलो वजन उठा अपना ही रिकार्ड सुधारा, जबकि कुल 351 किलो वजन के साथ उन्होंने विकास टाकुर के 341 किलो के नेशनल रिकार्ड को तोड़ा। सतीश शिवालिंग अपने पुराने प्रदर्शन को तो नहीं दोहरा सके, लेकिन कुल 320 (148+172) किलो वजन उन्हें गोल्ड दिलाने के लिए काफी था। अजय सिंह ने इसी भार वर्ग में जूनियर वर्ग का गोल्ड जीता। उन्होंने कुल 310 किलो वजन उठाया। यूथ वर्ग में इसी भार वर्ग में रगाला वरुण ने 269 किलो के साथ स्वर्ण जीता, जबकि अभिषेक पूनिया ने 256 किलो के साथ कांस्य जीता। लड़कियों के 69 किलो भार में निकीता काले ने यूथ वर्ग में कुल 163 किलो वजन के साथ गोल्ड जीता, जबकि जूनियर वर्ग में निरूपमा देवी ने 178 किलो वजन के साथ गोल्ड अपने नाम किया।
