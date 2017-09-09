Download App
kavya kavya

Pro kabaddi 2017: यू-मुंबा ने पटना पाइरेट्स को 51-41 के अंतर से दी मात  

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:35 PM IST

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:35 PM IST
Pro kabaddi league 2017: U Mumba beat Patna Pirates By 51-41 points 

प्रदीप नरवाल और अनूप कुमार PC: Pro kabaddi

प्रो कबड्डी लीग के सोनीपत लेग के मुकाबले में शनिवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में यू-मुंबा ने पटना पाइरेट्स ने 51-41 के अंतर से करारी शिकस्त दी। इसके साथ ही मुंबई सीजन में एक मैच में सबसे ज्यादा प्वाइंट बनाने वाली टीम बन गई। 
मैच के शुरुआती दस मिनट में दोनों टीमें एक दूसरे को कड़ी टक्कर दे रही थीं। लेकिन मुंबई की काशीलिंग, जाधव और दर्शन कादियान की तिगड़ी ने संदीप नरवाल के आक्रमण पर भारी पड़ी और मैच को मुंबा के नियंत्रण में बनाए रखा। पहले हाफ के 11वें मिनट में  मुंबई ने 11-6 की बढ़त बना ली थी। हाफ टाइम तक ये बढ़त 24-14 के साथ 10 अंक की हो गई। दूसरे हाफ में भी पटना ने वापसी की पुरजोर कोशिश की मैच में 9 मिनट शेष रहते पटना 35-31 तक स्कोर को ले आई। लेकिन इसके बाद मुंबा ने 5 अंक हासिल किए और स्कोर को 40-31 तक ले गए। इसके बाद भी मुंबा की ये बढ़त अंत तक कामय रही और 51-41 से मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। पटना की ओर से स्टार रेडर और डुबकी किंग के रूप में विख्यात प्रदीप नरवाल ने 21 अंक जुटाए लेकिन अपनी टीम को जीत नहीं दिला सके। वहीं यू-मुबा के लिए काशीलिंग अडके ने 15  और श्रीकांत जाधव ने 13 अंक हासिल कर प्रदीप की मेहनत पर पानी फेर दिया।

दोनों टीमों ने एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खतरनाक आक्रमण किया। रेड में  पटना ने 31 और मुंबई ने 34 अंक हासिल किए। डिफेंस में भी मुंबा ने बाजी मारी और पटना के 6 अंक के मुकाबले 10 अंक जुटाए। वहीं पटना मुंबई को केवल एक बार ऑल आउट कर सकी वहीं मुंबई ने पटना को तीन बार ऑल आउट किया। इसके लिए पटना को 2 और मुंबई को 6 अंक हासिल हुए। पटना को एक्सट्रा के रूप में 2 और मुंबई को 1 अंक हासिल हुआ। 

