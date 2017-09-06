Download App
teachersday teachersday

प्रो कबड्डी लीग: पटना पाइरेट्स ने जयपुर पिंक पैथर्स को दी रिकॉर्ड अंतर से मात

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:34 AM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

पटना पाइरेट्स बनाम जयपुर पिंक पैंथर्स PC: Pro kabaddi

गत चैंपियन पटना पाइरेट्स ने प्रो कबड्डी लीग के तहत मंगलवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में जयपुर पिंक पैंथर्स को 47-21 से पराजित कर दिया। पटना टीम की ओर से खेलने वाले प्रदीप नरवाल के मौजूदा सीजन में 100 रेड अंक हो गए हैं। उन्होंने पैंथर्स के खिलाफ रेड से 21 अंक अर्जित किए।
इस जीत से पटना पाइरेट्स टीम दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। उसके नौ मैचों में 33  अंक हो गए हैं जबकि पैंथर्स के इतने ही मैचों में 28 अंक है। पटना की पैंथर्स पर 11 मैचों में ओवरऑल यह सातवीं जीत है। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन की मालिकाना हक वाली जयपुर टीम ने अपने पिछले मुकाबले में गुजरात फॉर्च्यूनजाइंट्स को हराया था।

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

