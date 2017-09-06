बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रो कबड्डी लीग: पटना पाइरेट्स ने जयपुर पिंक पैथर्स को दी रिकॉर्ड अंतर से मात
{"_id":"59af1f894f1c1b88078b4742","slug":"pro-kabaddi-league-2017-patna-pirates-vs-jaipur-pink-panthers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u092c\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u0932\u0940\u0917: \u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0907\u0930\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u0915 \u092a\u0948\u0925\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:34 AM IST
पटना पाइरेट्स बनाम जयपुर पिंक पैंथर्स
PC: Pro kabaddi
गत चैंपियन पटना पाइरेट्स ने प्रो कबड्डी लीग के तहत मंगलवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में जयपुर पिंक पैंथर्स को 47-21 से पराजित कर दिया। पटना टीम की ओर से खेलने वाले प्रदीप नरवाल के मौजूदा सीजन में 100 रेड अंक हो गए हैं। उन्होंने पैंथर्स के खिलाफ रेड से 21 अंक अर्जित किए।
इस जीत से पटना पाइरेट्स टीम दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। उसके नौ मैचों में 33 अंक हो गए हैं जबकि पैंथर्स के इतने ही मैचों में 28 अंक है। पटना की पैंथर्स पर 11 मैचों में ओवरऑल यह सातवीं जीत है। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन की मालिकाना हक वाली जयपुर टीम ने अपने पिछले मुकाबले में गुजरात फॉर्च्यूनजाइंट्स को हराया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ae82c14f1c1b84078b4618","slug":"if-you-are-a-foodie-must-travel-in-these-cities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59ae82734f1c1b06088b46b1","slug":"medicinal-qualities-of-honey-helps-in-healing-wounds-and-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 ? \u0936\u0939\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59ae72eb4f1c1b09088b469d","slug":"dont-eat-these-food-in-raw-form-otherwise-you-will-become-ill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59ae6f8f4f1c1b67078b4612","slug":"face-luggage-covers-by-firebox-will-help-you-recognize-you-suitcase-and-travel-bags","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093e-\u092b\u0947\u0930\u0940, \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae624a4f1c1b85078b4608","slug":"kangana-ranaut-latest-nightsuit-is-very-expensive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0935\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59acce764f1c1b56738b4fee","slug":"jaipur-pink-panthers-beat-gujarat-fortunegiants-in-pro-kabaddi-league-season-five","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0938\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59ac089b4f1c1b4b738b4dce","slug":"rajyavardhan-rathore-appointed-india-s-new-sports-minister","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0926\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u0908 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a6c74f4f1c1b04278b4815","slug":"mahesh-bhupati-takes-on-wife-lara-dutta-on-twitter-after-mumbai-rain","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u0942\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59ab09194f1c1b06278b4e30","slug":"i-was-always-prepared-to-be-sacked-but-it-is-not-right-time-says-roelant-oltmans","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0932\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59abead44f1c1bf5278b4f52","slug":"federar-and-nadal-reached-pre-quarter-final-in-us-open-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0913\u092a\u0928: \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0921\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a92e774f1c1bf4278b4b35","slug":"fifa-under-17-football-world-cup-anthem-to-be-released-on-6-th-september","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930-17 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u092b\u0941\u091f\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e 6 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!