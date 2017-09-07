Download App
प्रो कबड्डी लीग: दिल्ली ने बंगलुरू को, यू मुंबा ने बंगाल को दी मात

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:47 AM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Dabang Delhi and U mumba won their respective match

बंगाल बनाम यू मुंबा PC: Pro kabaddi

दबंग दिल्ली और यू मुंबा ने प्रो कबड्डी लीग के दूसरे इंटर जोन चैलेंज वीक के अपने-अपने मुकाबलों में शानदार जीत दर्ज की। कप्तान मेराज शेख (14 अंक) के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत दिल्ली ने बंगलूरू बुल्स को 38-30 से हराकर मौजूदा संस्करण की अपनी चौथी जीत दर्ज की। दिल्ली टीम नौ मैचों से 24 अंकों के साथ जोन-ए तालिका में सबसे नीचे छठे स्थान पर है।
बंगलूरू को लगातार पांचवीं हार झेलनी पड़ी। यू मुंबा ने अनूप कुमार (11 अंक) और श्रीकांत जाधव (आठ अंक) की मदद से बंगाल वॉरियर्स को 37-31 से हराकर लगातार तीसरी जीत दर्ज की। बंगाल को 10 मैचों में नौवीं हार झेलनी पड़ी। इस जीत के साथ यू मुंबा 12 मैचों से 34 अंकों के साथ जोन-ए तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। 

Sports news

Browse By Tags

pro kabaddi league 2017 pro kabaddi pro kabaddi league dabang delhi More ...

Your Story has been saved!