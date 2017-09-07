बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रो कबड्डी लीग: दिल्ली ने बंगलुरू को, यू मुंबा ने बंगाल को दी मात
{"_id":"59b073f54f1c1bf77f8b486f","slug":"pro-kabaddi-league-2017-dabang-delhi-and-u-mumba-won-their-respective-match","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"प्रो कबड्डी लीग: दिल्ली ने बंगलुरू को, यू मुंबा ने बंगाल को दी मात ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"अन्य खेल","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:47 AM IST
बंगाल बनाम यू मुंबा
PC: Pro kabaddi
दबंग दिल्ली और यू मुंबा ने प्रो कबड्डी लीग के दूसरे इंटर जोन चैलेंज वीक के अपने-अपने मुकाबलों में शानदार जीत दर्ज की। कप्तान मेराज शेख (14 अंक) के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत दिल्ली ने बंगलूरू बुल्स को 38-30 से हराकर मौजूदा संस्करण की अपनी चौथी जीत दर्ज की। दिल्ली टीम नौ मैचों से 24 अंकों के साथ जोन-ए तालिका में सबसे नीचे छठे स्थान पर है।
बंगलूरू को लगातार पांचवीं हार झेलनी पड़ी। यू मुंबा ने अनूप कुमार (11 अंक) और श्रीकांत जाधव (आठ अंक) की मदद से बंगाल वॉरियर्स को 37-31 से हराकर लगातार तीसरी जीत दर्ज की। बंगाल को 10 मैचों में नौवीं हार झेलनी पड़ी। इस जीत के साथ यू मुंबा 12 मैचों से 34 अंकों के साथ जोन-ए तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
