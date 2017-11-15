बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्व बिलियर्ड चैंपियनशिप में पंकज आडवाणी को रसेल ने हराया
{"_id":"5a0c473e4f1c1b69678bbae8","slug":"pankaj-advani-beat-by-mike-russell-in-ibsf-billiards-championship","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u0915\u091c \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:25 PM IST
पंकज अडवाणी
PC: Facebook
भारत के 17 बार के विश्व चैंपियन पंकज आडवाणी को आईबीएसएफ विश्व बिलियर्ड चैंपियनशिप में माइक रसेल के हाथों सेमीफाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सेमीफाइनल में रसेल ने आडवाणी को 1251-620 अंकों से हराया। आडवाणी को इस तरह दोहा में खेली जा रही इस प्रतियोगिता में अब कांस्य पदक से संतोष करना पड़ेगा।
आडवाणी ने खेल की शुरुआत आक्रामक ढंग से की लेकिन बाद में रसेल के सामने फीके पड़ गए। इससे पहले भारत के ध्रुव सितवाला और सौरव कोठारी को क्वार्टर फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस तरह पंकज आडवाणी भारत की तरफ से टूर्नामेंट में पदक जीतने वाले एक मात्र खिलाड़ी होंगे।
