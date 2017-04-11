आपका शहर Close

पेस-भूपति विवाद: यह पुरानी कहानी का नया अध्याय- आनंद अमृतराज

amarujala.com- presented by: नंदलाल शर्मा

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:02 AM IST
Mahesh Bhupathi handled it badly, Paes also at fault: Anand

लिएंडर पेस-महेश भूपति PC: Social Media

डेविस कप के पूर्व कप्तान आनंद अमृतराज को लगता है कि लिएंडर पेस और महेश भूपति के बीच कड़वे रिश्ता बयां करती ताजा घटना कोई नई नहीं है, लेकिन यह ‘पुरानी कहानी का नया अध्याय है।’ उन्होंने इसके लिए दोनों खिलाड़ियों को जिम्मेदार बताया। 
भूपति से पहले डेविस कप टीम के पूर्व गैर खिलाड़ी कप्तान ने कहा कि कप्तान को पेस को स्पष्ट कर देना चाहिए था कि वह अंतिम चार खिलाड़ियों में शामिल नहीं हैं और अगर पेस को खेलने वाली टीम में अपना स्थान सुनिश्चित करने का भरोसा नहीं था तो उन्हें बंगलूरू नहीं आना चाहिए था। 

पेस ने भूपति पर अपनी जगह का बेजां इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया और उन्हें टीम से बाहर कर दिया। जबकि गैर खिलाड़ी कप्तान ने कहा कि उन्होंने कभी भी उन्हें अंतिम चार में रखने का वादा नहीं किया था। और रिजर्व के तौर पर बंगलूरू नहीं आने का विकल्प भी दिया था। 

बकौल अमृतराज, ‘यह पुरानी कहानी का नया अध्याय है। यह दुखद है कि यह विवाद फिर से पैदा हुआ। इसमें दोनों पक्षों की गलती है। महेश ने इस निपटाने का गलत तरीका अपनाया। महेश ने लिएंडर को ईमेल क्यों नहीं भेजा और स्पष्ट रूप से क्यों नहीं बताया कि आप अंतिम चार में हो। अगर दो महीने पहले ही उन्होने रोहन को खिलाने का फैसला कर लिया था तो तो इस खिलाड़ी (लिएंडर) को क्यों लटकाकर रखा जाए?’
 
