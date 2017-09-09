Download App
kavya kavya

पहली बार किसी जापानी स्प्रिंटर ने किया ये कारनामा

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:49 PM IST
Kiryu becomes first Japanese Sprinter to break 10-second barrier in 100m

योशिहिदे किरयू

रियो ओलंपिक में जापान के लिए 4 गुणा 100 मीटर रेस में रजत पदक जीतने वाली जापानी टीम के सदस्य रहे  योशिहिदे किरयू ने शनिवार को जापान के खेल इतिहास में नया कारनामा कर दिखाया। उन्होंने 100 मीटर फर्राटा दौड़ में 10 सेकेंड के बैरियर को तोड़ दिया और 9.98 सेकेंडे में 100 मीटर की दूरी तय कर नया राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड स्थापित किया। 21 वर्षीय किरयू ने अपने पिछले समय में को 0.02 सेकेंड का सुधार किया है। उन्होंने इससे पहले अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय मध्य जापान के फुकुई में आयोजित इंटरकॉलेज मीट में निकाला था। 
टोकियो विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र  ने रेस के फाइनल की शुरुआत बेहद सामान्य शुरुआत की लेकिन बाद में अपने सभी प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए रिकॉर्ड के साथ रेस अपने नाम कर ली। जीत हासिल करते ही किरयू चिल्ला उठे और घड़ी की तरफ उंगली कर इशारा करने लगे। इसके बाद  उन्होंने कहा, मैं उत्साहित हूं कि मैंने मौजूदा सीजन की आखिरी 100 रेसों के भीतर यह कर दिखाया।पिछले चार साल से में इसी जगह अटका हुआ था। आखिरकार मैं अपने ही रिकॉर्ड को तोड़कर नया रिकॉर्ड कायम करने में कामयाब हुआ। अब मैं दुनिया के शुरुआती ब्लॉक में हूं। इसके बाद मेरा लक्ष्य नौ सेकेंड में दौड़ पूरी करना है। 

किरयू ने साल 2015 में हवा के बहाव के साथ 100 मीटर की दूरी 9.87 सेकेंड में पूरी की थी।  उनकी लंबे समय तक देश के कई प्रतिद्वंद्वियों जिनमें अब्दुल हकीम सानी ब्राउन भी शामिल हैं के साथ राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड कायम करने को लेकर लड़ाई चली। जापान का राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड 10 सेकेंड का था जो साल 1998 में कोजी इतो ने कायम किया था। उनका ये रिकॉर्ड साल 2007 तक एशियाई रिकॉर्ड रहा था जिसे नाइजीरिया मूल के कतर के धावक सैमुअल फ्रांसिस ने 9.99 सेकेंड कर दिया था।   

rio olympics 4x100 relay 100m yoshihide kiryu More ...

Your Story has been saved!