सोनम ने रेसलिंग कैडेट वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप्स में भारत को दिलाया गोल्ड मेडल

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 08:00 AM IST
indian wrestler Sonam won gold medal at the Cadet Wrestling World Championships

रेसलिंगPC: twitter

भारतीय महिला पहलवान सोनम ने गुरुवार को एथेंस में चल रही कैडेट रेसलिंग वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप्स में जापान की सेना नागामोटो को हराकर गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया है। इस चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय महिला पहलवानों ने गुरुवार को दो मेडल जीते हैं। 



सोनल के अलावा नीलम ने ब्रोंज मेडल जीता। सोनम ने जापानी पहलवान नागामोटो को 56 किग्रा वजन वर्ग के फाइनल में 3-1 से पटखनी देकर गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया। बता दें कि भारतीय पहलवान ने सेमीफाइनल में स्वीडन की जोएनसन को 11-8 से हराकर फाइनल में स्थान पक्का किया था।

वहीं नीलम ने 43 किग्रा वजन वर्ग में रोमानिया की रोक्साना एलेक्जेंडर को 6-4 से हराकर ब्रोंज मेडल जीता। भारत की अंशु 60 किग्रा भारवर्ग के फाइनल में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहीं हैं। अंशु ने पिछले वर्ष जॉर्जिया में हुई कैडेट विश्व कुश्ती चैम्पियनशिप में कांस्य पदक जीता था। इस वर्ष फाइनल में पहुंचने के साथ ही उनके पदक का रंग बदलना तय है।

अंशु ने अपना पहला मुकाबला रोमानिया की अमिना रोक्साना कापेजान से खेला और मात्र 39 सेकेंड में उन्हें चित कर मैच जीत लिया। दूसरे मुकाबले में उन्होंने रूस की अनास्तासिया पारोखिना को 6-2 से पराजित किया। 

सेमीफाइनल में उन्होंने हंगरी की एरिका बोगनार को 8-0 के बड़े अंतर से पछाड़ दिया। स्वर्ण पदक जीतने के लिए उन्हें शुक्रवार को फाइनल में जापान की नाओमी रुइके से भिड़ना होगा।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

