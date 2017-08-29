बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुक्केबाजी: गौरव बिधूड़ी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में किया पदक पक्का
{"_id":"59a5a0524f1c1b49738b4597","slug":"gaurav-bidhuri-assures-medal-for-india-in-world-boxing-championship","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940: \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u092c\u093f\u0927\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0926\u0915 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 10:41 PM IST
गौरव बिधूड़ी
वाइर्ल्ड कॉर्ड से प्रवेश पाने वाले भारतीय मुक्केबाज विकास बिधूड़ी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर पदक पक्का कर दिया है। बेंटमवेट (56 भारवर्ग) के क्वार्टर फाइनल में उन्होंने ट्यूनीशिया के बिलेल महमदी को पराजित किया। वह भारत के ऐसे चौथे मुक्केबाज हो गए हैं जिनके नाम पर विश्व चैंपियनशिप का मेडल होगा। हालांकि 49 भारवर्ग में अमित फांगल क्वार्टर फाइनल में ओलंपिक चैंपियन उज्बेकिस्तान के हसनबाय से पराजित होकर बाहर हो गए।
बिधूड़ी भारत के ऐसे पहले मुक्केबाज हैं जिन्होंने अपनी पहली विश्व चैंपियनशिप में ही पदक पक्का किया है। इससे पहले 2011 में जब विकास कृष्ण ने पदक जीता था तब वह भी विश्व चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार उतरे थे। इससे पहले विजेंदर सिंह ने 2009 और शिव थापा ने 2015 में पदक जिताया था। बिधूड़ी ने कहा कि मेरे लिए यह स्वप्निल है। मैंने वाइल्ड कॉर्ड से प्रवेश पाया और अब मैं पदकधारी हो गया हूं। मेरे लिए चीजें इतनी जल्दी हुई हैं कि अहसास करने में थोड़ा समय लगेगा। अब तक भारत के जिन तीन भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में पदक जीता है वह कांस्य पदक है लेकिन बिधूड़ी के पास फाइनल में पहुंचकर नया इतिहास रचने का भी मौका है।
आठ महीने पीठ दर्द से परेशान रहे
बिधूड़ी ने कहा कि मैं कांस्य से बड़ा पदक लाने की कोशिश करूंगा। मैं आठ महीने पीठ के दर्द से परेशान रहा लेकिन मैंने हार नहीं मानी और मुझे इसका इनाम मिला है। मैं बहुत खुश हूं। सेमीफाइनल में बिधूड़ी की टक्कर अमेरिका के ड्यूक रागन से होगी।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a53f234f1c1b1c278b4596","slug":"drinking-juice-on-a-regular-basis-will-leave-bad-effect-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0942\u0938 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e! \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a534904f1c1bf8268b4595","slug":"malaika-arora-flashes-her-toned-legs-in-a-metallic-outfit-salman-khan-watch-her-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a529df4f1c1bda1f8b4570","slug":"these-lipstick-color-will-tell-you-the-secret-of-girls-heart","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 LIPSTICK \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a5228f4f1c1b97018b4763","slug":"bhojpuri-star-rani-chatterjee-approach-for-bigg-boss-know-her-life-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u0940\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a51b314f1c1b7e018b467a","slug":"avoid-eating-these-food-items-otherwise-you-will-become-bald","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930...\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a54f224f1c1bed268b4591","slug":"president-kovind-confers-national-sports-awards-at-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930-\u091d\u093e\u091d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a5121c4f1c1bbd018b46b3","slug":"vice-president-inagurates-national-sports-talent-hunt-portal-on-sports-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0909\u092a \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0921\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0902\u092d\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a51b9c4f1c1b92018b46c5","slug":"president-ramnath-kovind-to-be-conferred-arjuna-award-on-sports-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a53f534f1c1b17278b459f","slug":"maria-sharapova-takes-golden-return-by-defeat-world-no-2-on-us-open","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938 \u0913\u092a\u0928: \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092a\u094b\u0935\u093e 15 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a254924f1c1bf61e8b4e59","slug":"floyd-mayweather-beat-conor-mcgregor-in-10-rounds","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e, UFC \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a1c6dc4f1c1b83108b4816","slug":"pro-kabaddi-league-2017-match-48-u-mumba-vs-puneri-paltan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u092c\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940: \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!