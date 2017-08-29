Download App
kavya kavya

मुक्केबाजी: गौरव बिधूड़ी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में किया पदक पक्का 

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 10:41 PM IST
gaurav bidhuri assures medal for india in world boxing championship

गौरव बिधूड़ी

वाइर्ल्ड कॉर्ड से प्रवेश पाने वाले भारतीय मुक्केबाज विकास बिधूड़ी ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर पदक पक्का कर दिया है। बेंटमवेट (56 भारवर्ग) के क्वार्टर फाइनल में उन्होंने ट्यूनीशिया के बिलेल महमदी को पराजित किया। वह भारत के ऐसे चौथे मुक्केबाज हो गए हैं जिनके नाम पर विश्व चैंपियनशिप का मेडल होगा। हालांकि 49 भारवर्ग में अमित फांगल क्वार्टर फाइनल में ओलंपिक चैंपियन उज्बेकिस्तान के हसनबाय से पराजित होकर बाहर हो गए।
 
बिधूड़ी भारत के ऐसे पहले मुक्केबाज हैं जिन्होंने अपनी पहली विश्व चैंपियनशिप में ही पदक पक्का किया है। इससे पहले 2011 में जब विकास कृष्ण ने पदक जीता था तब वह भी विश्व चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार उतरे थे। इससे पहले विजेंदर सिंह ने 2009 और शिव थापा ने 2015 में पदक जिताया था। बिधूड़ी ने कहा कि मेरे लिए यह स्वप्निल है। मैंने वाइल्ड कॉर्ड से प्रवेश पाया और अब मैं पदकधारी हो गया हूं। मेरे लिए चीजें इतनी जल्दी हुई हैं कि अहसास करने में थोड़ा समय लगेगा। अब तक भारत के जिन तीन भारतीय मुक्केबाजों ने विश्व चैंपियनशिप में पदक जीता है वह कांस्य पदक है लेकिन बिधूड़ी के पास फाइनल में पहुंचकर नया इतिहास रचने का भी मौका है।

आठ महीने पीठ दर्द से परेशान रहे  

बिधूड़ी ने कहा कि मैं कांस्य से बड़ा पदक लाने की कोशिश करूंगा। मैं आठ महीने पीठ के दर्द से परेशान रहा लेकिन मैंने हार नहीं मानी और मुझे इसका इनाम मिला है। मैं बहुत खुश हूं। सेमीफाइनल में बिधूड़ी की टक्कर अमेरिका के ड्यूक रागन से होगी। 

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Your Story has been saved!