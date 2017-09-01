Download App
kavya kavya

फीफा अंडर-17 विश्व कप फुटबाल का गान 6 सितंबर को सार्वजनिक होगा 

शरद मिश्र

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:28 PM IST
fifa under-17 football world cup anthem to be released on 6 th september 

फीफा अंडर 17PC: sonylijin

भारत में होने वाले फीफा अंडर 17 विश्व कप फुटबाल के गान को आगामी 6 सितंबर को सार्वजनिक किया जाएगा। फीफा लोकल आर्गनाइजेशन कमेटी के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर जॉय भट्टाचार्य ने यह जानकारी शुक्रवार को दी। 
उन्होंने कहा कि सार्वजनिक होने के बाद इस गान को लोग टेलीविजन और रेडियो पर सुन सकेंगे। इस गान को अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ने लिखा है। कंपोजिंग प्रीतम दा ने की है। जॉय भट्टाचार्य कोलकाता के खुदीराम अनुशीलन केंद्र में विश्व कप ट्राफी के अनावरण समारोह से इतर संवाददाताओं को संबोधित कर रहे थे। 
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

fifa under-17 world cup football anthem

इन 5 चीजों को खाने से दूर होगी शरीर की हर तरह की कमजोरी

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
to get rid of stress and weakness try these five amazing fruits

स्टार्स ने ए लाइन कुर्ते को दिया ये स्टाइल, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these A line kurta style of Bollywood actresses

रात के अंधेरे में चोरी करने निकला ये चोर, हो गया ऐसा हादसा, पुलिस को करनी पड़ी मदद

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Thief Gets Foot Stuck In shutter Waits awkwardly for police rescue

फैट कम खाना भी आपके लिए बन सकता है जानलेवा, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
intake of low fat food increases the risk of death says research

बीयर के ये 5 अनोखे फायदे बदल देंगे आपकी personality

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five amazing skin benefits of beer will change your personality

