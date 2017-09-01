बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फीफा अंडर-17 विश्व कप फुटबाल का गान 6 सितंबर को सार्वजनिक होगा
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:28 PM IST
फीफा अंडर 17
भारत में होने वाले
फीफा अंडर 17
विश्व कप फुटबाल के गान को आगामी 6 सितंबर को सार्वजनिक किया जाएगा। फीफा लोकल आर्गनाइजेशन कमेटी के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर जॉय भट्टाचार्य ने यह जानकारी शुक्रवार को दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि सार्वजनिक होने के बाद इस गान को लोग टेलीविजन और रेडियो पर सुन सकेंगे। इस गान को अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ने लिखा है। कंपोजिंग प्रीतम दा ने की है। जॉय भट्टाचार्य
कोलकाता
के खुदीराम अनुशीलन केंद्र में विश्व कप ट्राफी के अनावरण समारोह से इतर संवाददाताओं को संबोधित कर रहे थे।
