Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अमेरिकी ओपन: फेडरर और नडाल प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:13 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
federar and nadal reached pre quarter final in us open 2017   

रोजर फेडरर

दिग्गज खिलाड़ी रोजर फेडरर और रॉफेल नडाल अमेरिकी ओपन के प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं। शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त नडाल ने अर्जेंटीना के 59 वीं वरीयता प्राप्त लियोनाडरे मायेर को 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 से मात दी। अब तक संघर्ष से टूर्नामेंट में जीत रहे रोजर फेडरर ने तीसरे दौर में आसानी से स्पेन के फेलिसियानो लोपेज को सीधे गेमों में 6-3, 6-3,7-5 से पराजित कर चौथे दौर में प्रवेश किया। तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त फेडरर अब पहले मैचों के मुकाबले फ्रेश नजर आ रहे हैं। रोजर फेडरर छठीं बार इस टूर्नामेंट को जीतने के लिए उतरे हैं। नडाल भी अच्छी फॉर्म में नजर आ रहे हैं।   
मैच के बाद नडाल ने कहा कि मेरे सारे मैच काफी मुश्किल थे लेकिन मैं इनमें जीत हासिल कर काफी खुश हूं। मैंने मानसिक रूप से मैच में अंतिम समय तक संघर्ष किया है। अब प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में नडाल का मुकाबला एलेंक्जेंडर डोल्गोपोलोव से होगा। जबकि फेडरर का अगला मुकाबला जर्मनी के फिलिप कोलश्रेबर से होगा।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

roger federar rafael nadal tennis us open

स्पॉटलाइट

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

पाना चाहते हैं हीरोइनों जैसे खूबसूरत बाल तो आज ही ट्राई करें किचन की ये चीजें

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these home remedy for soft and shiny hair

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis

इन 5 drinks से जल्दी कम हो सकता है वजन, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five drinks will help you to lose weight

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Read

ओल्टमंस बोले- बर्खास्तगी के लिए हमेशा से था तैयार लेकिन निर्णय का ये सही समय नहीं  

I was always prepared to be sacked but it is not right time says Roelant Oltmans
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई की बारिश में जब महेश भूपति का लारा दत्ता पर फूटा गुस्सा

mahesh bhupati takes on wife lara dutta on twitter after mumbai rain
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सरदार-झाझरिया को मिला खेल रत्न, नीता अंबानी को खेल प्रोत्साहन अवार्ड

President Kovind confers national sports awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फीफा अंडर-17 वर्ल्ड कप फुटबाल का एंथम 6 सितंबर को लॉन्च होगा 

fifa under-17 football world cup anthem to be released on 6 th september 
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विश्व कप में 15 साल बाद उतरेंगे विश्वनाथन आनंद, नजरें कैंडिडेटस टूर्नामेंट में प्रवेश पर

Viswanathan Anand returns to FIDE World Cup after 15 years
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

यह पोर्टल खेल प्रतिभाओं को लाएगा सामने, उप राष्ट्रपति नायडू ने किया शुभारंभ 

vice president inagurates national sports talent hunt portal on sports day
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!