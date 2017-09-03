बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिकी ओपन: फेडरर और नडाल प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:13 PM IST
दिग्गज खिलाड़ी रोजर फेडरर और रॉफेल नडाल अमेरिकी ओपन के प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं। शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त नडाल ने अर्जेंटीना के 59 वीं वरीयता प्राप्त लियोनाडरे मायेर को 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 से मात दी। अब तक संघर्ष से टूर्नामेंट में जीत रहे रोजर फेडरर ने तीसरे दौर में आसानी से स्पेन के फेलिसियानो लोपेज को सीधे गेमों में 6-3, 6-3,7-5 से पराजित कर चौथे दौर में प्रवेश किया। तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त फेडरर अब पहले मैचों के मुकाबले फ्रेश नजर आ रहे हैं। रोजर फेडरर छठीं बार इस टूर्नामेंट को जीतने के लिए उतरे हैं। नडाल भी अच्छी फॉर्म में नजर आ रहे हैं।
मैच के बाद नडाल ने कहा कि मेरे सारे मैच काफी मुश्किल थे लेकिन मैं इनमें जीत हासिल कर काफी खुश हूं। मैंने मानसिक रूप से मैच में अंतिम समय तक संघर्ष किया है। अब प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में नडाल का मुकाबला एलेंक्जेंडर डोल्गोपोलोव से होगा। जबकि फेडरर का अगला मुकाबला जर्मनी के फिलिप कोलश्रेबर से होगा।
