भारतीय बॉक्सिंग संघ को IOA से मान्यता मिली

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:07 PM IST
Boxing Federation of India Gets Affiliated From IOA

भारतीय ओलंपिक असोसिएशन ने भारतीय बॉक्सिंग संघ को मान्यता दे दी है। इसके साथ ही दोनों संस्थाओं के बीच जारी मदभेद भी खत्म हो गया है। IOA ने बॉक्सिंग संघ के अध्यक्ष अजय सिंह को पत्र लिखकर कहा, "7 फरवरी को प्राप्त अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक संघ के निर्देशानुसार आईओए भारतीय बॉक्सिंग को मान्यता प्रदान करता है।" 
बता दें कि पिछले साल साल सितंबर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय बॉक्सिंग संघ (AIBA) और खेल मंत्रायल अधिकारियों की निगरानी में बॉक्सिंग संघ के चुनाव हुए थे, जिसके बाद ही बीएफआई को खेल का जिम्म सौंपा गया। अजय हिंस ने कहा, "हम इस फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। हर खेल संस्था को मिलकर काम करना चाहिए ताकि भारतीयों खेलों और खिलाड़ियों का भला हो सके।"

इससे पहले आईओए ने बीएफआई को मान्यता देने से इंकार कर दिया था क्योंकि उसके अनुसार भारतीय अमेच्योर बॉक्सिंग संघ (आईएबीएफ) ही इस खेल को देखता था। हालांकि आईएबीएफ को अब पूरी तरह निरस्त कर दिया गया है। बीएफआई को पहले से ही खेल मंत्रालय और एआईबीए से मान्यता प्राप्त है और अब यह भारतीय बॉक्सिंग की मान्यता प्राप्त सर्वेच्च संस्था बन गई है। 
 
