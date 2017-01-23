आपका शहर Close

टी-20 के लिए लैंडमार्क तैयार, खिलाड़ियों का आगमन आज

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 10:49 AM IST
landmark prepare for india vs england t 20 match

डेमो

26 जनवरी को ग्रीनपार्क में टीम इंडिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच टी-20 मैच की तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। सोमवार 23 जनवरी को खिलाड़ियों की अगवानी के लिए होटल लैंडमार्क को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है। दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ियों का स्वागत तिलक लगाकर किया जाएगा।
खिलाड़ियों को पश्मीना शॉल ओड़ाई जाएगी। इससे पहले ग्रीनपार्क में खेले गए 500वें टेस्ट के मौके पर होटल ने खिलाड़ियों को चांदी का सिक्का भेंट किया था। लैंडमार्क के मालिक विकास मेहरोत्रा ने रविवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बताया कि लखनऊ से दोनों टीमें सोमवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे होटल पहुंचेंगी। टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी 20 केक काटकर ग्रीनपार्क में होने वाले पहले टी-20 मैच का जश्न मानाएंगे। ब्रेकफास्ट, लंच व डिनर में 20-20 डिशें परोसी जाएंगी।

किसको क्या स्पेशल डिश

कोहली-मोरक्कन स्पाइस्ड चिकन धोनी- चिकन बटर मसाला युवराज सिंह- कढ़ी-चावल, गोभी के पराठे रैना-कबाब पराठा-बिरयानी अश्विन-पाश्ता इंग्लैंड के कप्तान इओन मोर्गन-इटालियन कुजीन, चॉकलेट चिप्स और सैंडविच 
