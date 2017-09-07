बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग फाइनल: मेजबान भारत को ग्रुप बी में मिला कठिन ड्रॉ
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 06:20 PM IST
ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर में 1 दिसंबर से आयोजित होने वाले वर्ल्ड हॉकी लीग फाइनल के लिए ड्रॉ की घोषणा हो गई है। मेजबान भारत को ग्रुप बी में विश्वचैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड और ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता जर्मनी के साथ जगह मिली है। वहीं पूल ए में ओलंपिक चैंपियन अर्जेंटीना, यूरोपियन चैंपियन नीदरलैंड, ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता बेल्जियम और स्पेन हैं।
मंगलवार को इंटरनेशनल हॉकी फेडेरेशन(एफआईएच) द्वारा जारी कार्यक्रम के अनुसार भारत के अभियान की शुरुआत ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के खिलाफ 1 दिसंबर को होगी। इसके बाद टीम इंडिया की 2 दिसंबर को इंग्लैंड और 4 दिसंबर को जर्मनी से भिड़ंत होगी।
प्रतियोगिता के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले 8 और 9 दिसंबर को जबकि फाइनल 10 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा।
