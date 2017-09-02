बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को टीम के खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण किया बर्खास्त
{"_id":"59aa87734f1c1b50738b4d9d","slug":"hockey-india-sacked-roelant-oltmans-as-head-coach-of-indian-hockey-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0930\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0928\u094d\u091f \u0913\u0932\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 04:24 PM IST
रोलेंट ओल्टमंस
PC: Getty Images
हॉकी इंडिया ने कड़ा निर्णय लेते हुई भारतीय हॉकी टीम के मुख्य कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। उनकी जगह डेविड जॉन लेंगे। ओल्टमंस ने साल 2013 में टीम के हाई फरफॉर्मेंस कोच के रूप में टीम में जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी। इसके बाद साल 2015 में पॉल वेन एस के कोच पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद उन्हें टीम के मुख्य कोच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। तब से टीम के मुख्य कोच के पद पर बने हुए थे।
ओल्टमंस को पद से हटाए जाने के बाद हॉकी इंडिया ने बयान जारी करते हुए कहा, टीम की फिटनेस और एकजुटना के लिए उन्होंने शानदार काम किया। लेकिन आखिरी में टीम का प्रदर्शन सबसे ज्यादा मायने रखता है। उनके कार्यकाल में टीम का प्रदर्शन बहुत उतार चढ़ाव भरा रहा या कहें अपेक्षाओं के अनुरूप नहीं रहा। टीम के वर्तमान हाई परफॉर्मेंस निदेशक डेविड जॉन उनकी जगह कोच पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे जब तक कोई नए कोच के लिए उपयुक्त उम्मीदवार नहीं मिल जाता।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59aa8a634f1c1beb278b4e13","slug":"try-these-five-things-for-sleep-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59aa76a94f1c1b56738b4df1","slug":"aryan-khan-and-ahaan-pandey-looks-similar-in-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0941\u0932\u0911\u0928 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59aa59824f1c1b06278b4cf6","slug":"these-are-the-biggest-hormonal-changes-in-girls-at-the-age-of-twenty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59aa4e3e4f1c1be8278b4d70","slug":"try-these-ten-common-food-that-are-natural-painkillers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 10 Pain Killers, \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa87734f1c1b50738b4d9d","slug":"hockey-india-sacked-roelant-oltmans-as-head-coach-of-indian-hockey-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0930\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0928\u094d\u091f \u0913\u0932\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
{"_id":"59a553764f1c1be4278b459e","slug":"former-major-dhyanchand-s-son-expected-to-bharat-ratna-for-his-father","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
{"_id":"599c61744f1c1ba53c8b4693","slug":"jude-felix-appointed-as-new-coach-of-indian-junior-mens-hockey-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092b\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0942\u0937 \u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0915\u094b\u091a ","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
{"_id":"5992a3ff4f1c1ba7588b49ff","slug":"hockey-india-beat-netherlands-and-won-series-by-2-1","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0926\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b 2-1 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e ","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
{"_id":"599136a84f1c1b297f8b493e","slug":"indian-hockey-team-registers-first-win-in-europe-tour-after-beating-netherlands","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0926\u094c\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0928\u0940\u0926\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
{"_id":"598bcbda4f1c1b83758b46de","slug":"india-lost-to-belgium-in-their-opening-match-of-europe-tour","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b 0-1 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u095c\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0938\u094d\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Hockey","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0915\u0940","slug":"hockey"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!