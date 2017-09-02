Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को टीम के खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण किया बर्खास्त

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 04:24 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

रोलेंट ओल्टमंसPC: Getty Images

हॉकी इंडिया ने कड़ा निर्णय लेते हुई भारतीय हॉकी टीम के मुख्य कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। उनकी जगह डेविड जॉन लेंगे। ओल्टमंस ने साल 2013 में टीम के हाई फरफॉर्मेंस  कोच के रूप में टीम में जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी। इसके बाद साल 2015 में पॉल वेन एस के कोच पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद उन्हें टीम के मुख्य कोच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। तब से टीम के मुख्य कोच के पद पर बने हुए थे। 
   

ओल्टमंस को पद से हटाए जाने के बाद हॉकी इंडिया ने बयान जारी करते हुए कहा, टीम की फिटनेस और एकजुटना के लिए उन्होंने शानदार काम किया। लेकिन आखिरी में टीम का प्रदर्शन सबसे ज्यादा मायने रखता है। उनके कार्यकाल में टीम का प्रदर्शन बहुत उतार चढ़ाव भरा रहा या कहें अपेक्षाओं के अनुरूप नहीं रहा। टीम के वर्तमान हाई परफॉर्मेंस निदेशक डेविड जॉन उनकी जगह कोच पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे जब तक कोई नए कोच के लिए उपयुक्त उम्मीदवार नहीं मिल जाता। 
   

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

roelant oltmans roelant oltmans sacked indian hockey team hocky india

स्पॉटलाइट

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Try these five things for better sleep

स्टाइल के मामले में एक दूसरे को फुलऑन टक्कर देते हैं ये दोनों स्टार किड

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aryan Khan and ahaan pandey looks similar in photos

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these ten common food that are natural painkillers

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Read

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को टीम के खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण किया बर्खास्त

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

हॉकी के जादूगर के बेटे ने जताई भारत रत्न मिलने की उम्मीद

Former Major DhyanChand's son expected to Bharat Ratna for his father
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ज्यूड फेलिक्स बने जूनियर पुरूष हॉकी टीम के नए कोच

jude felix appointed as New coach of indian junior mens hockey team
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने नीदरलैंड को 2-1 से मात देकर किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

hockey : India beat Netherlands and won series by 2-1
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

यूरोप दौरे पर भारतीय टीम ने दर्ज की पहली जीत, नीदरलैंड्स को हराया

indian hockey team registers first win in europe tour after beating netherlands
  • सोमवार, 14 अगस्त 2017
  • +

भारत को पहले मुकाबले में बेल्जियम के खिलाफ 0-1 से झेलना पड़ी शिकस्त

india lost to belgium in their opening match of europe tour
  • गुरुवार, 10 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!