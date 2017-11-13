बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिना शादी किए यूरोप का यह स्टार फुटबॉलर चौथी बार पिता बना
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 04:10 PM IST
पुर्तगाल के स्टार फुटबॉलर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो चौथी बार पिता बने हैं। उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गॉर्जिना रोड्रिग्ज ने एक खूबसूरत बेटी को जन्म दिया है। जून में ही सरोगेसी की मदद से उनके जुड़वा बच्चे हुए थे। इस तरह इस साल वह तीसरी बार पिता बने है। रियल मैड्रिड से भी रोनाल्डो फुटबाल खेलते हैं।
रोनाल्डो ने सोशल मीडिया में नवजात बच्ची की फोटो शेयर की है। बच्ची का नाम अलाना मार्टिन रखा गया है। सबसे गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि बिना शादी के उनके ये सारे बच्चे पैदा हुए हैं। वह गॉर्जिना रोड्रिग्स के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं।
रोड्रिग्ज रोनाल्डो के साथ हमेशा रहती हैं। रोड्रिग्ज की बच्ची के अलावा रोनाल्डो इसी साल जून में सरोगेसी से दो बच्चों के पिता बने थे। एक अमेरिकी महिला ने इन बच्चों को जन्म दिया था।
रोनाल्डो का एक सात साल का बेटा क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो जूनियर है। इसे भी जुलाई 2010 में एक सरोगेट मदर ने जन्म दिया था। तब भी सोशल मीडिया में रोनाल्डो ने अपने बेटे के होने की खबर दी थी।
