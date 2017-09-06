बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आईओसी को रिश्वत देकर रियो ओलंपिक की मेजबानी हासिल करने की हुई थी कोशिश
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:46 PM IST
Rio Olympic abhinav Bindra Sania Mirza
PC: Getty Images
ब्राजील ने इंटरनेशनल ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन को रिश्वत देकर रियो ओलंपिक की मेजबानी हासिल करने की कोशिश की थी। ब्राजीली अधिकारियों के हवाले से मीडिया में यह खबर आई है। पुलिस ने कहा कि वे भ्रष्टाचार संबंधी इस अंतरराष्ट्रीय मसले की गहनता से छानबीन कर रहे हैं। 2016 के ओलंपिक की मेजबानी रियो को देने के लिए वोट खरीदने का प्रयास किया गया था। कई देशों में करीब 9 माह तक चली जांच में इस तरह के भ्रष्टाचार की आशंका व्यक्त की गई है।
पुलिस ने कहा कि ब्राजील ओलंपिक के प्रमुख कार्लोस नुजमैन को पूछताछ के लिए तलब किया गया है। उनके घर की तलाशी भी ली गई है। उन्हें गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। लेकिन उनका पासपोर्ट जब्त कर लिया गया है। कारोबारी आर्थर सोरेस की गिरफ्तारी के लिए वांरट जारी किया गया। यह वहीं हैं जिन्हें सरकार ने ओलंपिक से पहले बड़ी राशि के ठेके दिए थे।
उनकी पूर्व सहयोगी एलियेने परेरा कावालकेंटे को भी रियो में गिरफ्तार किया गया। आईओसी के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि सबसे आश्चर्य यह है कि मीडिया के हवाले से आईओसी को यह जानकारी मिली। उनकी राय है कि आईओसी को इस प्रकरण की पुष्टि के लिए अन्य जानकारी हासिल करनी होगी।
