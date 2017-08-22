आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में पदक का रंग बदलने चाहेंगी पीवी सिंधू

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:24 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
World Championships: Satisfied with preparations Sindhu on a golden mission

पीवी सिंधूPC: getty

विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय चुनौती की अगुवाई कर रही ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू ने कहा कि वह अच्छी फार्म में हैं और उन्होंने पिछले दो कांस्य पदकों का रंग बदलने का भरोसा जताया। सिंधू ने यहां पत्रकारों से कहा, ‘‘मुझे लगता है कि आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के बाद दो महीने हो गये हैं, इसलिये मुझे अभ्यास के लिये काफी समय मिल गया है। फार्म के हिसाब से मैं काफी बेहतर हूं इसलिये मुझे उम्मीद है कि मैं अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ करके अच्छा प्रदर्शन करूंगी। ’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं निश्चित रूप से यहां पदक पर नजर लगाये हूं और उम्मीद है कि इस बार कांस्य पदक से बेहतर करूंगी। मैं इसका रंग बदलना चाहती हूं इसलिये मैं इसके लिये कड़ी चुनौती पेश करूंगी। ’’ ओलंपिक से पहले और 2016 चाइना ओपन और 2017 इंडिया ओपन से पहले सिंधू ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट पर सनसनी फैला दी थी, जब उन्होंने 2013 और 2014 विश्व चैम्पयनशिप में कांस्य पदक जीते थे।
सिंधू अपने अभियान की शुरूआत कोरिया की किम हयो मिन और मिस्र की हादिया होस्नी के बीच होने वाले मुकाबले की विजेता के खिलाफ करेंगी। ओलंपिक में सिंधू फाइनल में स्पेन की कैरोलिना मारिन से हार गयी थी लेकिन इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने अप्रैल में इस साल इंडिया ओपन फाइनल में अपनी हार का बदला चुकता कर लिया। सिंधू ने कहा, ‘‘मेरे लिये इंडिया ओपन जीतना काफी अहम था। घरेलू दर्शकों के सामने यह अच्छी जीत थी। भारत में काफी सारे लोग ऐसे थे जो रियो नहीं जा सके थे और वे इस दौरान काफी उत्साहित थे। ’’

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

world badminton championship rio olympics badminton world championship pv sindhu

स्पॉटलाइट

अब ऐसा दिखने लगा है शाहरुख-काजोल का 'बेटा', ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh-Kajol cute son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now a HOTTIE

'तीन तलाक' ने उजाड़ दी थी मीना कुमारी की जिंदगी, ऐसा हो गया था उनका हाल

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Triple talaq by Kamal Amrohi to Meena Kumari ruined her life, triple talaq supreme court verdict

लगातार हिट देता है साउथ का ये सुपरस्टार, एक फिल्म की लेता है इतनी फीस

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun unknown facts, fees and stardom

जिम जाने में आता है आलस तो घर में ही करें ये डांस हो जाएंगे फिट

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the best dance Exercise Trends Which Easily Beat Going To The Gym

बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

Most Read

श्रीकांत का विश्व चैंपियनशिप में विजयी आगाज 

K Srikanth enters second round of badminton World Championship
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में पदक का रंग बदलने चाहेंगी पीवी सिंधू

World Championships: Satisfied with preparations Sindhu on a golden mission
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ओलंपिक चैंपियन मरिन ने कहा, रियो की तुलना में मेरी तैयारी बेहतर

I am better prepared than Rio Olympics Says Olympic Gold Medalist Carolina Marin
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

उत्तराखंड के 16 वर्षीय लक्ष्य सेन ने जीता बुल्गारिया ओपन बैडमिंटन खिताब 

16-year-old Lakshya sen wins Bulgaria Open International Series badminton title
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप: आज ग्लासगो में होगा आगाज, सिंधू- श्रीकांत की गोल्ड पर नजर

World Badminton Championships PV sindhu and kidambi srikanth will lead India's campaign
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिल्वर गर्ल पीवी सिंधू बनीं आंध्र प्रदेश में डिप्टी क्लेक्टर 

Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu Become Deputy collector in Andhra pradesh
  • गुरुवार, 27 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!