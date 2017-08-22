बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में पदक का रंग बदलने चाहेंगी पीवी सिंधू
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:24 AM IST
पीवी सिंधू
विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में भारतीय चुनौती की अगुवाई कर रही ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधू ने कहा कि वह अच्छी फार्म में हैं और उन्होंने पिछले दो कांस्य पदकों का रंग बदलने का भरोसा जताया। सिंधू ने यहां पत्रकारों से कहा, ‘‘मुझे लगता है कि आस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के बाद दो महीने हो गये हैं, इसलिये मुझे अभ्यास के लिये काफी समय मिल गया है। फार्म के हिसाब से मैं काफी बेहतर हूं इसलिये मुझे उम्मीद है कि मैं अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ करके अच्छा प्रदर्शन करूंगी। ’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं निश्चित रूप से यहां पदक पर नजर लगाये हूं और उम्मीद है कि इस बार कांस्य पदक से बेहतर करूंगी। मैं इसका रंग बदलना चाहती हूं इसलिये मैं इसके लिये कड़ी चुनौती पेश करूंगी। ’’ ओलंपिक से पहले और 2016 चाइना ओपन और 2017 इंडिया ओपन से पहले सिंधू ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट पर सनसनी फैला दी थी, जब उन्होंने 2013 और 2014 विश्व चैम्पयनशिप में कांस्य पदक जीते थे।
सिंधू अपने अभियान की शुरूआत कोरिया की किम हयो मिन और मिस्र की हादिया होस्नी के बीच होने वाले मुकाबले की विजेता के खिलाफ करेंगी। ओलंपिक में सिंधू फाइनल में स्पेन की कैरोलिना मारिन से हार गयी थी लेकिन इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने अप्रैल में इस साल इंडिया ओपन फाइनल में अपनी हार का बदला चुकता कर लिया। सिंधू ने कहा, ‘‘मेरे लिये इंडिया ओपन जीतना काफी अहम था। घरेलू दर्शकों के सामने यह अच्छी जीत थी। भारत में काफी सारे लोग ऐसे थे जो रियो नहीं जा सके थे और वे इस दौरान काफी उत्साहित थे। ’’
