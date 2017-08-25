बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप: विश्व की नंबर तीन खिलाड़ी को मात देकर सातवीं बार क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची सायना
{"_id":"599f424a4f1c1b96528b4ab5","slug":"world-badminton-championships-saina-nehwal-beat-world-no-3-sung-ji-hyun-enter-the-quarterfinals","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a: \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0924\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Badminton ","title_hn":" \u092c\u0948\u0921\u092e\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0928","slug":"badminton"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:47 AM IST
सायना नेहवाल
साल 2015
विश्व चैंपियनशिप
की रजत पदक विजेता भारत की सायना नेहवाल ग्लासगो में चल रही विश्व चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में साइना ने चीन की सुंग जी ह्यून को सीधे सेटों में 21-19, 21-15 से मात दी। मैच में साइना ने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को कोई मौका नहीं दिया और पूरे समय अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखी।
इससे पहले भारत की पीवी सिंधू ने कड़े मुकाबले में हॉगकांग की खिलाड़ी को मात देकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। तीसरे दौर तक पहुंचने वाली सायना दूसरी भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं।
साइना करियर में सातवीं बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची हैं। पहली बार वह साल 2009 में यहां तक पहुंचने में सफल हुई थीं। इसके बाद 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014,2015 में उन्होंने यहां तक सफल हुई थीं।
वर्तमान में 17वीं रैंक पर काबित सायना और 3 नंबर की खिलाड़ी सुंग जी ह्यून के बीच अब तक सात मुकाबले हुए थे जिसमें से सात में सायना और 2 में ह्यून विजयी रही थीं। अब यह आंकड़ा 8-2 हो गया है।
