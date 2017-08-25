आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप: विश्व की नंबर तीन खिलाड़ी को मात देकर सातवीं बार क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची सायना 

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:47 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
World Badminton Championships Saina Nehwal beat World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun enter the quarterfinals

सायना नेहवाल

साल 2015 विश्व चैंपियनशिप की रजत पदक विजेता भारत की सायना नेहवाल ग्लासगो में चल रही विश्व चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में साइना ने चीन की सुंग जी ह्यून को सीधे सेटों में 21-19, 21-15 से मात दी। मैच में साइना ने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी को कोई मौका नहीं दिया और पूरे समय अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखी। 
इससे पहले भारत की पीवी सिंधू ने कड़े मुकाबले में हॉगकांग की खिलाड़ी को मात देकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। तीसरे दौर तक पहुंचने वाली सायना दूसरी भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं। 

साइना करियर में सातवीं बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची हैं। पहली बार वह साल 2009 में यहां तक पहुंचने में सफल हुई थीं। इसके बाद 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014,2015 में उन्होंने यहां तक सफल हुई थीं। 

वर्तमान में 17वीं रैंक पर काबित सायना और 3 नंबर की खिलाड़ी सुंग जी ह्यून के बीच अब तक सात मुकाबले हुए थे जिसमें से सात में सायना और 2 में ह्यून विजयी रही थीं। अब यह आंकड़ा 8-2 हो गया है।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

world badminton championships badminton championships world championships saina nehwal More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अगर जल्दी कम करना है वजन तो घर की इन चीजों में तुरंत करें बदलाव

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
make these changes in home for weight loss

अब खाने की इन आदतों से लगाएं अपने पार्टनर की पर्सनैलिटी का पता...

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these five eating habits will reveal about their partner personality

आज से ही रोजाना खाना शुरू कर दें Beans, कमाल के हैं फायदे

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Having beans on regular basis will give you these health benefits

'कुली नं 1' से सुपरहिट हो गई थी ये हीरोइन, आज है लापता

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
90s actress Kanchan who worked with Govinda in 'Coolie No. 1' is lost now

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Read

विश्व चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची पीवी सिंधू 

World Badminton Championships 2017: PV Sindhu enters in quarter finals
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप: रिकॉर्ड सातवीं बार क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंची सायना  

World Badminton Championships Saina Nehwal beat World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun enter the quarterfinals
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप: सिंधू प्री-क्वार्टर फाइनल में, पुरुष खिलाड़ियों ने पार की पहले दौर की बाधा

World Championships: PV Sindhu in Pre Quarterfinals, Praneeth, Pranaav-Sikki reached in 2nd round
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

श्रीकांत का विश्व चैंपियनशिप में विजयी आगाज 

K Srikanth enters second round of badminton World Championship
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विश्व बैडमिंटन चैम्पियनशिप में पदक का रंग बदलने चाहेंगी पीवी सिंधू

World Championships: Satisfied with preparations Sindhu on a golden mission
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ओलंपिक चैंपियन मरिन ने कहा, रियो की तुलना में मेरी तैयारी बेहतर

I am better prepared than Rio Olympics Says Olympic Gold Medalist Carolina Marin
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!