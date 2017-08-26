World Championship: टूटा सायना का गोल्ड मेडल का सपना, ओकुहारा ने दी मात

2015 - 🥈— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
2017 - 🥉
Saina Nehwal shines at the Worlds again. Her #2017BWC campaign comes to an end but not before she earns a medal for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YuTFToFeyR
After 73 minutes of intense badminton, Japan's Nozomi Okuhara came on top against Saina Nehwal. Wins 12-21, 21-17, 21-10. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
The Japanese shows tremendous grit to take the second game 21-17 against Saina Nehwal. Bring on the third! #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
Nice judgement from Saina to leave that one. Even again!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
Saina 16-16 Okuhara. #2017BWC
Saina clawed her way back and narrowed the difference to just 1 point.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
Okuhara goes into the break leading 11-10. #2017BWC
Okuhara is showing urgency in the second game. Leads 4-1 against Saina at the start of it. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
A confident @NSaina gets the better of Okuhara in the first game. Wraps it up in 22 minutes. Wins it 21-12. Solid start! 🔥#2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
Domination from Saina Nehwal so far.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
Goes into the break leading 11-6 against Okuhara.
What a way to start! #2017BWC
Saina is showing amazing skills at the net. Leads 7-2 against her. Aggressive start from her! #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
There comes Saina's special drop shot. 2-2 against Okuhara. #2017BWC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017