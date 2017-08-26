Download App
World Championship: टूटा सायना का गोल्ड मेडल का सपना, ओकुहारा ने दी मात

World Badminton Championships Glasgow live semi final

Saina Nehwal



 
ओकुहार ने तोड़ा सायना का वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड मेडल का सपना।  सेमीफाइनल में दी 21-12, 17-21, 21-10 से मात। फाइनल गेम में नहीं दिया सायना को वापसी का मौका। 
ओकुहारा का शानदार खेल सायना 7-15 से पीछे। 
तीसरे गेम में ओकुहारा ने हासिल की 4-11 से बढ़त। ओकुहारा ने हासिल किए लगातार 8 अंक। ओकुहारा  3-1 से पहुंची 3-9 तक। इसके बाद 4-11 से पहले हाफ में हासिल की 7 अंक की बढ़त। 
तीसरे सेट में 3-7 से पिछड़ी सायना। 
दूसरे गेम में ओकुहारा की शानदार वापसी 17-21 से हासिल की जीत. तीसरे गेम में होगा हार जीत का फैसला। 

कड़े मुकाबले में सायना की वापसी 15-15 से बराबरी। 
दूसरे गेम के पहले हाफ में ओकुहार ने बनाई 1 अंक की बढ़त। सायना 10 ओकुहारा 11
 
सायना की शानदार वापसी शुरुआत में पिछड़ने के बाद 9-9 की बराबरी पर। 
ओकुहारा दूसरे गेम में 8-5 से आगे। 
दूसरे गेम में ओकुहारा की वापसी बनाई 1-4 की शुरुआती बढ़त। 
 
पहले सेट में सायना ने ओकुहारा को दी 21-12 से मात। 
ओकुहारा ने हासिल किए लगातार चार अंक, सायना 16-10 से आगे। 
सायना की बढ़त कायम दूसरे हाफ में बनाई 15-6 की बढ़त। 
पहले गेम के पहला हाफ में सायना 11-6 से आगे ,  5 अंकों की बनाई बढ़त। पहले दोनों के बीच हुए सात मुकाबलों में 6-1 से आगे हैं सायना। 
 

सायना की शानदार शुरुआत पहले गेम में  सायना 6-2 से आगे 
World Championship LIVE: साइना बनाम ओकुहारा....



 
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal

भारतीय की बैडमिंटन सनसनी सायना नेहवाल और पीवी सिंधू ग्लासगो में आयोजित वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। पिछली बार महिला एकल की उपविजेता रही सायना नेहवाल ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में स्कॉर्टलैंड की खिलाड़ी को 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 से मात देकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह पक्की की वहीं उनके खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में उतरी जापान की ओकुहारा ने स्पेन की कैरोलीना मरीन को मात दी है। 
