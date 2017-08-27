Download App
WBC 2017 सिंधू Vs ओकुहारा LIVE: दूसरा गेम सिंधू के नाम, स्कोर 21-19, 20-22

World Badminton Championship 2017 Women's Singles Final LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Nizomi Okuhara

पीवी सिंधू

दूसरा गेम सिंधू के नाम, स्कोर 21-19, 20-22 , आखिरी गेम प्वाइंट के लिए हुई 76 शॉट्स की रैली। 
दूसरे गेम में सिंधु ने गंवाए 3 गेम प्वाइंट, स्कोर 20-20
सिंधू की बढ़त कायम 18-16 से आगे।
सिंधू की शानदार वापसी लगातार हासिल किए पांच अंक। स्कोर 16-13 

 
ओकुहारा ने फिर की वापसी की 12-12 से बराबरी। 

दूसरे गेम का पहला हाफ सिंधू के नाम 11-8 से आगे। 

 
दूसरे गेम में सिंधू 6-3 से आगे। 
 
पहला गेम 21-19 से ओकुहारा के नाम 
सिंधू की शानदार वापसी स्कोर 18-18 से बराबर। 
लड़खड़ाकर संभली सिंधू स्कोर 17-18 
ओकुहारा ने बनाई 2 अंकों की बढ़त स्कोर 14-16 
दोनों के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला, अोकुहारा ने की वापसी स्कोर 14-14
 
ओकुहारा ने की वापसी स्कोर 13-10 
सिंधू 13-8 से आगे। 
पहले गेम का पहला हाफ सिंधू के नाम बनाई 11-5 से बढ़त। 
सिंधू 9-5 से आगे। 
बेहतरीन स्मैश के साथ सिंधू ने बनाई 6-5 से बढ़त। 
ओकुहारा 3-5 से आगे। 
स्कोर 3-3 से बराबर 
पीवी सिंधू

पीवी सिंधू

भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 6.30 बजे पीवी सिंधू विश्वचैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जापान की निजोमी ओकुहारा के खिलाफ फाइनल में उतरेंगी। यदि सिंधू इस मैच में जीत हासिल कर लेती हैं तो वो बैडमिंटन में विश्व चैंपियनशिप खिताब जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन जाएंगी। 

फिलहाल सिंधू विश्व रैंकिंग में चौथे पायदान पर हैं वहीं ओकुहारा सातवें पायदान पर। 

सिंधू ने साल 2017 में अब तक 22 मैच खेले हैं जिसमें से 18 में उन्हें जीत हासिल हुई है।

सिंधू और ओकुहारा के बीच अब तक इससे पहले एक भिड़ंत हुई है जिसमें सिंधू को जीत हासिल हुई है।
