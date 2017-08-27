WBC 2017 सिंधू Vs ओकुहारा LIVE: दूसरा गेम सिंधू के नाम, स्कोर 21-19, 20-22

Okuhara was beaten at her own game on that point! 16-13.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
PV Sindhu now has a 3 point advantage! What. A. Rally! #2017BWC FINAL
PV Sindhu leads 11-9 at the mid-game interval.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
The chants have started again! Needs to carry on from here. #2017BWC FINAL
Another early lead for PV Sindhu. 9-4 now in the second game! #2017BWC FINAL— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
Sindhu stays patient. Leading 6-3 against Okuhara in the second game.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
Both players are making a few errors. #2017BWC FINAL
Okuhara makes it 14-14 against Sindhu. Covering the court effectively post the break. #2017BWC FINAL— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
Sindhu making a few mistakes...
PV Sindhu goes into the break with a 6 point lead.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017
11-5 at the break against Okuhara. Wins 8 points on a trot! #2017BWC FINAL
From trailing 3-5 to leading 9-5. Sindhu has the momentum now! #2017BWC FINAL— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 27, 2017