'सायना नेहवाल घबराओ नहीं, सबका बदला लेगी रे तेरी पीवी सिंधू!'

भारत की नंबर एक महिला बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने शनिवार को वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप्स के सेमीफाइनल में चीन की चेन यू फी को सीधे सेटो मे 21-13, 21-10 से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। 2016 रियो ओलंपिक की सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट सिंधू ने मौजूदा वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में अपना सिल्वर मेडल पक्का कर लिया है।

When millions of Indians have stayed awake late in the night to see a #badminton match, you know the game has arrived.Thank you @Pvsindhu1 — Harabilash Panigrahi (@chefficiency) August 26, 2017

@Pvsindhu1 you really showed how to eat Chinese Street food.

Next in menu Japanese Sushi.



Congratulations!!!

Entire India is proud of you. — Dr.Rachit Sinha (@rachit_sinha) August 26, 2017

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 Good luck, our best wishes for the final of the #WorldBadmintonChampionships — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 26, 2017

The Indian diaspora in Glasgow celebrating @Pvsindhu1 reaching the @2017BWC final pic.twitter.com/JGG5Y8BHLw — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 26, 2017

Indian fans waiting for @Pvsindhu1 outside the @2017BWC venue after her semifinal. They really brought the roof down today pic.twitter.com/mA9sAqnvxp — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 26, 2017

PV #Sindhu Beats Chinese Chen Yufei 21-12, 21-10. Enters Finals Of #WorldBadmintonChampionships. India Is Proud Of You. Go For The GOLD. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/yRHi37Z84p — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 26, 2017

it was fully worth to remain awake and watch @pvsindhu1 play,never thought that kind of scoreline 11-1 in second game mid interval — Bikash Chand Katoch (@KatochBikash) August 26, 2017

Let's not forget the contribution of this man. Pullela Gopichand is such an asset for Indian badminton. 🙏 #2017BWC pic.twitter.com/77iDz9NQgC — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017

OMG!! @Pvsindhu1 what a MASTERCLASS. Chen Yufei maybe the future but you showed who is the Boss today. So proud of you 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 26, 2017

Man, Saina won silver in 2015. Sindhu should make that a gold in 2017. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 26, 2017

2013 - Yihan, Shixian

2014 - Shixian

2015 - Xuerui

2017 - Sun, Yufei

Sindhu 6 - China 0

World Championships@BAI_Media @PBLIndiaLive — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 26, 2017

#Sindhu trending at top in india at 3:00 am midnight — Bikash Chand Katoch (@KatochBikash) August 26, 2017

.@Pvsindhu1 is the first Indian to reach the final of an Olympics and a World Championships@BAI_Media @PBLIndiaLive @OGQ_India — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 26, 2017

हालांकि, सिंधू समेत पूरे देश को उनसे गोल्ड पदक जीतने की संभावना है। महिला सिंगल्स के फाइनल में सिंधू का मुकाबला जापानी खिलाड़ी ओकुहारा से होगा, जिन्होंने एक अन्य सेमीफाइनल में भारत की सायना नेहवाल को मात दी थी। सिंधू और ओकुहारा के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला रविवार दोपहर 2 बजकर 30 मिनट पर खेला जाएगा।सिंधू ने जैसे ही फाइनल में प्रवेश किया तो ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उनकी जीत का जबर्दस्त जश्न मनाया। चलिए नजर डालते हैं कि सिंधू को किस प्रकार ट्विटर ने जीत के लिए सैल्यूट किया:(जब लाखों लोग देर रात जागकर बैडमिंटन मैच देख रहे हो, तो आपको पता है कि खेल आ चुका है, धन्यवाद पीवी सिंधू)(पीवी सिंधू आप असली में दर्शाया कि चीनी स्ट्रीट फूड को कैसे खाना है, अब मेनू में अगला भोजन जापानी सुशी है, बधाई, पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है)(घबराओ नहीं सायना नेहवाल, सबका बदला लेगी रे तेरी पीवी सिंधू, सिंधू गोल्ड हमारा है)(बधाई पीवी सिंधू, गुड लक, फाइनल के लिए हमारी शुभकामनाएं)(ग्लासगो में सिंधू के फाइनल में पहुंचने का जश्न मना रहे हैं भारतीय)(भारतीय फैंस सेमीफाइनल में जीतने वाली सिंधू के बाहर निकलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं)(पीवी सिंधू ने चीनी खिलाड़ी को हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया, पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है, गोल्ड जीतना)(रात में जागकर सिंधू को खेलते देखना सार्थक रहा, कभी नहीं सोचा था कि दूसरे गेम में इंटरवल के समय सिंधू 11-1 की बढ़त बनाएंगी)