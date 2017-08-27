Download App
kavya kavya

'सायना नेहवाल घबराओ नहीं, सबका बदला लेगी रे तेरी पीवी सिंधू!'

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:31 AM IST

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:31 AM IST
twitter reacts after sindhu reaches the final of world badminton championships

पीवी सिंधूPC: all india radio

भारत की नंबर एक महिला बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू ने शनिवार को वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप्स के सेमीफाइनल में चीन की चेन यू फी को सीधे सेटो मे 21-13, 21-10 से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। 2016 रियो ओलंपिक की सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट सिंधू ने मौजूदा वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में अपना सिल्वर मेडल पक्का कर लिया है। 
हालांकि, सिंधू समेत पूरे देश को उनसे गोल्ड पदक जीतने की संभावना है। महिला सिंगल्स के फाइनल में सिंधू का मुकाबला जापानी खिलाड़ी ओकुहारा से होगा, जिन्होंने एक अन्य सेमीफाइनल में भारत की सायना नेहवाल को मात दी थी। सिंधू और ओकुहारा के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला रविवार दोपहर 2 बजकर 30 मिनट पर खेला जाएगा।

ये भी पढ़ें : 'चीन की दीवार' को तोड़कर विश्व चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंची सिंधू

सिंधू ने जैसे ही फाइनल में प्रवेश किया तो ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उनकी जीत का जबर्दस्त जश्न मनाया। चलिए नजर डालते हैं कि सिंधू को किस प्रकार ट्विटर ने जीत के लिए सैल्यूट किया:
 
(जब लाखों लोग देर रात जागकर बैडमिंटन मैच देख रहे हो, तो आपको पता है कि खेल आ चुका है, धन्यवाद पीवी सिंधू)
 
(पीवी सिंधू आप असली में दर्शाया कि चीनी स्ट्रीट फूड को कैसे खाना है, अब मेनू में अगला भोजन जापानी सुशी है, बधाई, पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है)
 
(घबराओ नहीं सायना नेहवाल, सबका बदला लेगी रे तेरी पीवी सिंधू, सिंधू गोल्ड हमारा है)
 
(बधाई पीवी सिंधू, गुड लक, फाइनल के लिए हमारी शुभकामनाएं)
 
(ग्लासगो में सिंधू के फाइनल में पहुंचने का जश्न मना रहे हैं भारतीय)
 
(भारतीय फैंस सेमीफाइनल में जीतने वाली सिंधू के बाहर निकलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं)
 
(पीवी सिंधू ने चीनी खिलाड़ी को हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया, पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है, गोल्ड जीतना)
 
(रात में जागकर सिंधू को खेलते देखना सार्थक रहा, कभी नहीं सोचा था कि दूसरे गेम में इंटरवल के समय सिंधू 11-1 की बढ़त बनाएंगी)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
