'सायना नेहवाल घबराओ नहीं, सबका बदला लेगी रे तेरी पीवी सिंधू!'

When millions of Indians have stayed awake late in the night to see a #badminton match, you know the game has arrived.Thank you @Pvsindhu1— Harabilash Panigrahi (@chefficiency) August 26, 2017
@Pvsindhu1 you really showed how to eat Chinese Street food.— Dr.Rachit Sinha (@rachit_sinha) August 26, 2017
Next in menu Japanese Sushi.
Congratulations!!!
Entire India is proud of you.
Don't worry @NSaina sabka badla legi teri @Pvsindhu1 #Sindhu gold is our 🏅🏅— yogesh (@yogi1986) August 26, 2017
Pvsindhu vs nazomi okuhara#BWF2017 #TOTALBWFWC2017 #2017BWC pic.twitter.com/CcZoQlqp5m
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 Good luck, our best wishes for the final of the #WorldBadmintonChampionships— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 26, 2017
The Indian diaspora in Glasgow celebrating @Pvsindhu1 reaching the @2017BWC final pic.twitter.com/JGG5Y8BHLw— Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 26, 2017
Indian fans waiting for @Pvsindhu1 outside the @2017BWC venue after her semifinal. They really brought the roof down today pic.twitter.com/mA9sAqnvxp— Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 26, 2017
PV #Sindhu Beats Chinese Chen Yufei 21-12, 21-10. Enters Finals Of #WorldBadmintonChampionships. India Is Proud Of You. Go For The GOLD. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/yRHi37Z84p— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 26, 2017
it was fully worth to remain awake and watch @pvsindhu1 play,never thought that kind of scoreline 11-1 in second game mid interval— Bikash Chand Katoch (@KatochBikash) August 26, 2017
Let's not forget the contribution of this man. Pullela Gopichand is such an asset for Indian badminton. 🙏 #2017BWC pic.twitter.com/77iDz9NQgC— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017
OMG!! @Pvsindhu1 what a MASTERCLASS. Chen Yufei maybe the future but you showed who is the Boss today. So proud of you 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 26, 2017
Man, Saina won silver in 2015. Sindhu should make that a gold in 2017.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 26, 2017
Indian Tigress @Pvsindhu1 decimates Chinese dragon,enters #2017BWC Final..Electrifying! भारतीय शेरनी ने किया चाइनीज ड्रैगन को पस्त👍😊शानदार! pic.twitter.com/UsdrTT3Foc— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 26, 2017
2013 - Yihan, Shixian— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 26, 2017
2014 - Shixian
2015 - Xuerui
2017 - Sun, Yufei
Sindhu 6 - China 0
World Championships@BAI_Media @PBLIndiaLive
We all believed in you @Pvsindhu1. Won the semi final 21-13 & 21-10 @BAI_Media #BWF2017 pic.twitter.com/1AS3uklZpt— Rushabh Puthran (@puthran07) August 26, 2017
#Sindhu trending at top in india at 3:00 am midnight— Bikash Chand Katoch (@KatochBikash) August 26, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 is the first Indian to reach the final of an Olympics and a World Championships@BAI_Media @PBLIndiaLive @OGQ_India— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 26, 2017
