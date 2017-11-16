Download App
चाइना ओपन: साइना नेहवाल और एचएस प्रणॉय हुए बाहर, अब उम्मीद है सिर्फ 'सिंधु'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:10 PM IST
Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crash out of china open in second round

साइना नेहवालPC: twitter

साइना नेहवाल और एचएस प्रणॉय का चाइना ओपन सुपरसीरीज में सफर गुरुवार को दूसरे दौर में हार के साथ समाप्त हो गया। शंघाई में चल रहे इस टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे दौर में साइना और प्रणॉय की हार के बाद अब उम्मीदें सिर्फ पीवी सिंधु से हैं। वो इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत की तरफ से एकमात्र चुनौती शेष हैं।
विश्व नंबर-11 एचएस प्रणॉय उलटफेर के शिकार हुए। उन्हें मेंस सिंगल्स के मुकाबले में 53वीं रैंक वाले शटलर से शिकस्त झेलना पड़ी। चीन के चेक यिउ ली ने 42 मिनटों तक चले मुकाबले में प्रणॉय को सीधे सेटों में 21-19 और 21-17 से मात दी।

इसके बाद महिला सिंगल्स के मुकाबले में भारत के हाथों फिर निराशा लगी। महिला रैंकिंग में 11वें स्थान पर काबिज साइना नेहवाल को चौथी रैंकिंग वाली जापान की अकाने यामागुची से शिकस्त झेलना पड़ी।

यामागुची ने सीधे सेटों में साइना को 21-18, 21-11 से मात दी। इस साल साइना चौथी बार यामागुची से हारी हैं। अब भारत की उम्मीदें पीवी सिंधु से हैं, जिनका मुकाबला चीनी क्वालीफायर यू हान से होगा।

 
Your Story has been saved!