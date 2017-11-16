Download App
बैडमिंटन: पीवी सिंधु चायना ओपन के क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचीं

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:56 PM IST
pv sindhu reaches quarter final at china open badminton  

पीवी सिंधु PC: AP

देश में बैडमिंटन की सितारा पीवी सिंधु चायना ओपन बैडमिंटन सीरीज के क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंच गई हैं। वर्ल्ड सुपर सीरीज प्रीमियर टूर्नामेंट में इस जीत के बाद सिंधु लगातार दूसरी बार यहां खिताब पर कब्जा जमा सकती हैं। गुरुवार को सिंधु ने चीन की हान युए को हराया।
मैच में सिंधु के खेल के सामने चीनी प्रतियोगी की एक नहीं चली। सिंधु ने 40 मिनट तक चले इस मैच में सीधे गेमों में हान युए को 21-15, 21-13 से मात दी। 

क्वार्टरफाइनल में अब सिंधु का मुकाबला चीन की ही गाओ फांगजिए से होगा। पिछले साल सिंधु ने यहां खिताब जीतकर भारतीय तिरंगा लहराया था। भारत की सायना नेहवाल और एचएस प्रणय के प्रतियोगिता से बाहर होने के बाद अब भारत को सिंधु से ही उम्मीदें रह गई है।

 
