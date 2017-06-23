आपका शहर Close

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सुपरसीरीज के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे किदाम्बी श्रीकांत

Presented By: पवन नाहर

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 11:43 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
K Srikanth Advances Into Semi Finals Of Australian Open Super Series

किदाम्बी श्रीकांतPC: Twitter

भारत के प्रमुख पुरुष शटलर किदाम्बी श्रीकांत ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सुपर सीरीज के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बना ली है। भारत के इस शटलर ने अपनी शानदार फार्म को जार रखते हुए अपने ही हमवतन साईं प्रणीत को क्वार्टर फाइनल में हराकर अंतिम चार में जगह बनाई। इस प्रतियोगिता में पिछले 5 सालों में यह श्रीकांत का तीसरा क्वार्टरफाइनल है, जिसमें पहली बार उन्होंने जीत दर्ज की।
श्रीकांत ने 45 मिनट चले क्वार्टरफाइनल में सीधे सेटों में 25-23, 21-17 से जीत दर्ज की। दूसरे सेट में 6-9 से पिछड़ने के बाद श्रीकांत ने 11-9 की बढ़त बनाई औऱ फिर अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा। सेमीफाइनल में श्रीकांत का मुकाबला शी वाय और विटिघर एचके के बीच होने वाले मैच के विजेता से होगा। श्रीकांत ने हाल ही में इंडोनेशियन ओपन का खिताब भी अपने नाम किया था।


