विश्वचैंपियनशिप सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद बोलीं सायना- रियो ओलंपिक में जाना थी भूल
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 05:46 PM IST
सायना नेहवाल
रियो ओलंपिक के दूसरे दौर से ही बाहर होने के करीब एक साल बाद चैंपियन बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल ने कहा कि उन्हें रियो नहीं जाना चाहिये था। पदक की उम्मीद मानी जा रही साइना रियो में दूसरे दौर में उक्रे न की मारिजा उलितिना से हार गई थी जो भारतीय दल के लिये बड़ा झटका था। अब एक साल बाद साइना ने शानदार वापसी करते हुए विश्व बैडमिंटन चैंपिपयनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया।
उन्होंने क्वार्टर फाइनल में मिली जीत के बाद कहा है कि सिर्फ मैं जानती हूं कि मैने क्या झेला है। मुझे रियो नहीं जाना चाहिये था। मुझे पता नहीं था कि चोट इतनी गंभीर है। मेरे माता पिता और कोच के विश्वास से मुझे वापसी में मदद मिली। अभी भी मेरे दाहिने घुटने में तकलीफ है। सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने वाली साइना ने कहा कि मुझे पदक का यकीन नहीं था। ड्रा कठिन था। अब बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है लेकिन कल का मैच कठिन होगा।
साइना ने कहा कि मुझे कठिन मुकाबले की उम्मीद थी लेकिन मैं हैरान हूं कि इतनी जल्दी जीत गई । कुछ कठिन रेलियां थी लेकिन मुझे कोई मुश्किल नहीं आई । लंदन ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता साइना का सामना अब सातवीं वरीयता प्राप्त जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा से होगा जिसने दो बार की गत चैम्पियन स्पेन की कैरोलिना मारिन को 21- 18, 14-21 , 21-15 से हराया ।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+
