चायना ओपन: अश्विनी पोनप्पा-सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी की जोड़ी ने मुख्य ड्रा में बनाई जगह 

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:58 PM IST
ashwini ponappa and rankireddi enter into main draw at chaina open  

अश्विनी पोनप्पा PC: ndtv

चायना ओपन बैडमिंटन में भारत की अश्विनी पोनप्पा और सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी की मिश्रित युगल जोड़ी ने मंगलवार को अपना क्वालीफाइंग मैच जीतकर टूर्नामेंट के मुख्य ड्रा में जगह बना ली है। चीन के फुजोउ में इस जोड़ी ने पहले दौर में ली झी हुएई और वू टी जुंग की चीनी ताइपे की जोड़ी को 24-22, 27-7 से हराने के बाद निकलास नोहर और सारा थिगेसन की डेनमार्क की जोड़ी को 21-16, 19-21, 22-20 से मात दी। 
भारतीय जोड़ी को बुधवार को मुख्य ड्रा के पहले दौर में माथियास क्रिस्टेनसन और क्रिस्टीना पेडरसन की डेनमार्क की जोड़ी से मुकाबला खेलेगी। साइना नेहवाल और पीवी सिंधु सहित भारत के अन्य शीर्ष खिलाड़ी भी इसी दिन अपना मुकाबला खेलेंगे। साइना नेहवाल तथा एचएस प्रणय इस टूर्नामेंट को जीतकर दुबई सुपर सीरीज फाइनल्स में प्रवेश करना चाहेंगे।

 
