अंकुर मित्तल विश्व शाटगन चैंपियनशिप में दो अंकों से गोल्ड मेडल चूके
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:40 PM IST
अंकुर मित्तल
अंकुर मित्तल मास्को में चल रही आईएसएसएफ विश्व शाटगन चैंपियनशिप की पुरुष डबल ट्रैप स्पर्धा में महज दो अंकों से गोल्ड मेडल जीतने से चूक गए। उन्हें रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा। जूनियर वर्ग में 17 साल के अहवर रिजवी भी इसी स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीतने में सफल रहे।
मित्तल ने स्पर्धा में 66 अंक हासिल किए। वह अंतिम चार शाट तक बढ़त बनाए हुए थे। लेकिन इसके बाद रूस कके विताली फोकीव आगे निकल गए। उन्होंने 68 अंक हासिल कर गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया।
संग्राम दहिया ने क्वालीफाइंग राउंड में 20 वां और मोहम्मद असब ने 23 वां स्थान हासिल किया। दहिया को 135 तथा असब को 133 अंक मिले। जूनियर डबल स्पर्धा में रिजवी ने फाइनल में बेहतर खेल दिखाया। वह बाद में इंग्लैंड के जेम्स डेडमान से पिछड़ गए।
