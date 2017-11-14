Download App
आपकी थाली में मौजूद भोजन कमजोर ग्रह को बना सकते हैं मजबूत

रामकृष्‍ण शास्‍त्री, ज्योतिषाचार्य

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 09:26 AM IST
Foods in your plate can improve your luck and planet
सेहत बनी रहे, इसके लिए हरे रंग की सब्जी, साबुत अनाज, फल आदि खाने की सलाह चिकित्सक देते हैं। यह शरीर को पर्याप्त पोषक तत्व तो देते हैं, इनका संबंध आपके ग्रहों से भी जुड़ा होता है। आप जो खा रहे हैं, वह जीवन में खुशियां ला सकता है और बाधा भी खड़ी कर सकता है। ज्योतिषशास्‍त्र के अनुसार, सफेद रंग संबंध शुक्र से, लाल रंग का मंगल से, हरे रंग का बुध से, पीले रंग का बृहस्पति से, नीले या काले रंग का शनि से होता है। यदि आप हर रंग की सब्जियों का अपने भोजन में शामिल करेंगे, तो हर ग्रह का प्रभाव आपके शरीर पर पड़ेगा। जिस ग्रह से संबंधित चीजों की शरीर में कमी होगी, शरीर अपने आप उसे ग्रहण कर लेगा और आपका स्वास्थ ठीक रहेगा, मन खुश रहेगा। 
अथर्ववेद संहिता में कई वनस्पतियों, फलों और सब्जियों को रत्न का दर्जा दिया गया है। यह वनस्पतियां, फल और सब्जियां हमारे शरीर, मन और जीवन के लिए बहुत बहुमूल्य हैं। उनका सही तरीके से प्रयोग किया जाए, तो हम स्वस्थ रहेंगे और अपना कर्म अच्छे से कर पाएंगे। बहुत से लोग भोजन में तीखा या तेज मसाले ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इससे जीवन पर मंगल ग्रह का प्रभाव तेजी से बढ़ता है। यदि आप सरसों का साग, कटहल की सब्जी या अचार ज्यादा खा रहे हैं, तो मंगल ग्रह का असर आपके शरीर, मन और जीवन पर बढ़ रहा है, क्योंकि इनका संबंध मंगल ग्रह से है।


यदि आपकी कुंडली में मंगल ग्रह की स्थिति अनुकूल है या मंगल कुंडली में कमजोर है, तो यह चीजें शुभ फल देंगी। लेकिन यदि आपकी कुंडली में मंगल ग्रह की स्थिति ठीक नहीं है, तो मंगल से संबंधित खान-पान से आपके जीवन में नकारात्मक प्रभाव बढ़ सकता है। बीमारी, व्यापार में हानि, क्रोध की वजह से आपको नुकसान हो सकता है। 
Your Story has been saved!