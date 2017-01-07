बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जानिए
{"title_hn":"ये 9 आपके जीवन से शुभ चीजों को छीन लेती हैं, इनसे बचने का 1 आसान उपाय जानिए","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"धर्म","slug":"religion"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 01:58 PM IST
आपके जीवन में लाभ और उन्नति तभी संभव है जब आप पर देवताओं और भाग्य का शुभ प्रभाव बना रहा। इसके लिए भगवान विष्णु के परम भक्त और देवताओं के दूत नारद मुनि ने मनुष्यों के लिए कुछ खास बातें बताई हैं जिसका उल्लेख नारद पुरण में मिलता है। इस नारद पुराण में ऐसे 9 चीजों के बारे में बताया गया है जो शुभ फलों को हर लेते हैं। इसलिए जब कभी भी यह 9 बातें आपके साथ हों आप स्नान जरुर कर लें।
