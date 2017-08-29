Download App
कुल्‍लू और सिरमौर में सड़क हादसे, दो की मौत, पांच लोग घायल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌शिमला

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:44 AM IST
Two killed in road accident at Sirmaur and Kullu.
हिमाचल के कुल्‍लू और सिरमौर जिले में दो सड़क हादसों में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। हादसे में पांच लोग घायल भी हुए हैं जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया है। पहला हादसा सिरमौर के शिलाई में हुआ है।
यहां एक गाड़ी गहरी खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि दो लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल लाया गया है।

वहीं, कुल्‍लू जिला के गड़सा में भी एक वैन के पलटने से चालक की मौत हो गई। इस हादसे में भी तीन लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। पुलिस के अनुसार वैन में कुल पांच लोग सवार थे जिसमें एक मरीज भी शामिल था।

ये सभी कुल्‍लू अस्पताल की ओर आ रहे थे कि अचानक गड़सा के पास वैन सड़क से पलट गई। इससे चालक के सिर पर गहरी चोटें लगी और उसने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। हादसे तीन लोगों को हल्की चोटें लगी हैं जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया है।

दोनों ही हादसे मंगलवार सुबह के समय हुए हैं। दोनों मामलों की जांच चल रही है।
