बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चंबा के पास नदी में गिरी ऑल्टो कार, चालक समेत दो की मौत
{"_id":"58edf42d4f1c1b791ecf5a60","slug":"two-killed-as-car-falls-into-dam-at-chamba","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u0932\u094d\u091f\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:07 PM IST
हिमाचल के चंबा में बुधवार दोपहर एक कार हादसे में चालक समेत दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यह ऑल्टो कार बैरा स्यूल नदी में गिर गई थी। हादसे में चंबा के सुरंगानी निवासी किशन चंद और साहबुदीन की मौत हो गई।
प्रारंभिक सूचना के अनुसार यह हादसा चंबा के सलूणी उपमंडल के सुरंगानी में हुआ है। यहां एक आल्टो कार बैरा नदी में गिर गई। कार में कुल दो लोग सवार थे जिनमें दोनों की मौत हो गई। हादसे का पता चलते ही पुलिस एक व्यक्ति को अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची।
मगर डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं, नदी में लापता हुए दूसरे व्यक्ति का शव भी बाद में बरामद कर लिया गया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। हादसा कैसे हुआ अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ee17354f1c1ba368cf734d","slug":"micromax-launches-evok-series-two-new-smartphone","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"58ee13234f1c1b791ecf5c22","slug":"ram-gopal-varma-targets-tiger-shroff-calls-him-woman-even-hits-vidyut-jammwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b '\u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ee25554f1c1b462dcf74b3","slug":"how-to-stop-bleeding-gums-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u0942\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928? \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58edef0f4f1c1ba368cf704a","slug":"signature-says-human-nature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915, \u0907\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"58edca764f1c1bbc7fcf5737","slug":"radhika-apte-photoshoot-in-different-lip-shades","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58edcebf4f1c1bbc7fcf5777","slug":"the-hindu-vahini-s-workers-entered-the-house-and-drove-the-lover-couple-in-meerut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ee073e4f1c1b9d36cf759b","slug":"assistant-engineer-anil-kumar-yadav-suspended-for-corruption-in-gomti-riverfront","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edab8f4f1c1bbc7fcf55e4","slug":"commotion-outside-cm-house-in-lucknow-as-crowds-gather-for-cm-s-janta-darbar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u093e\u0924\u092b\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edef894f1c1b791ecf59ca","slug":"dmrc-to-build-500-flats-in-delhi-janakpuri-and-okhla-area","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u200cDMRC \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8ba9f4f1c1b82575b7314","slug":"know-how-much-property-is-b-chandrakala-details-of-property-given-by-ias-officers-on-cm-instructions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edfd474f1c1bbc7fcf5aa2","slug":"ias-mrityunjay-kumar-narayan-appointed-as-secretary-of-cm-yogi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a\u200c\u093f\u0935 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top