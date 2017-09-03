बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचलः शिलाई में बोलेरो गाड़ी खाई में गिरी, तीन की मौत, 7 घायल
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 12:48 PM IST
हिमाचल के जिला सिरमौर के शिलाई इलाके में एक बोलेरो गाड़ी के गहरी खाई में गिरने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। हादसे में सात लोग घायल हुए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार हादसा सुबह करीब 11 बजे हुआ है।
प्रारंभिक सूचना के अनुसार बोलेरो में कुल 10 लोग सवार थे। पांवटा शिलाई मार्ग पर यह गाड़ी बेकाबू होकर खाई में जा गिरी। इससे तीन लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।
फिलहाल सभी घायलों को शिलाई अस्पताल लाया जा रहा है। हादसा कैसे हुआ अभी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
