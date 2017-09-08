Download App
kavya kavya

सीएम वीरभद्र सिंह के चुनाव लड़ने को लेकर शिंदे ने दिया बड़ा बयान

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌कांगड़ा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 04:30 PM IST
sushil shinde said cm virbhadra singh will fight election
सार्वजनिक मंच पर हिमाचल विधानसभा चुनाव न लड़ने का ऐलान कर चुके मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह को लेकर हिमाचल कांग्रेस प्रभारी सुशील शिंदे ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। शुक्रवार को कांगड़ा एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर कांग्रेस प्रभारी ने एलान किया कि वीरभद्र स‌िंह चुनाव जरूर लड़ेंगे। 
ऐसे में ये अटकलें तेज हो गई है क‌ि क्या सीएम वीरभद्र स‌िंह चुनाव लड़ेंगे या अपनी बात पर टिके रहेंगे। हालांक‌ि जब सीएम ने चुनाव न लड़ने का एलान किया था तब उन्होंने ये भी कहा था क‌ि यद‌ि  हाईकमान दबाव डालेगी तो वे चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं।

शिंदे के बयान  के बाद सवाल ये भी है कि क्या सीएम शिमला ग्रामीण से चुनाव लड़ेंगे या फिर किसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से। क्योंक‌ि इस बार वीरभद्र सिंह के पुत्र और युवा कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विक्रमादित्य ‌‌स‌िंह को भी चुनावी मैदान में उतारने की तैयारी है।
