भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सत्ती ने सीएम वीरभद्र को दी खुली चुनौती

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:39 PM IST
satpal satti challenged cm virbhadra singh
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतपाल सत्ती ने मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह को ऊना चुनाव हलके से मैदान में उतरने की चुनौती दी है। कहा कि वह विकास के मसीहा हैं तो ऊना से चुनाव लड़कर दिखाएं, हैसियत का पता चल जाएगा। बुधवार को मैहतपुर में माफिया हटाओ, प्रदेश बचाओ रैली में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रो. धूमल की मौजूदगी में सत्ती ने कहा कि विकास के लिए पूर्व भाजपा सरकार को एक ओर जहां केंद्र सरकार से बेहतर कार्यों के लिए अवार्ड मिलते थे। 
वहीं मौजूदा सरकार के मुखिया को माफियाराज को संरक्षण देने के लिए सीबीआई के नोटिस मिल रहे हैं। चुनाव हलके हरोली का जिक्र करते हुए सत्ती ने कहा कि मंत्री के गांव में वन माफिया के लोग वन विभाग के कर्मियों की पिटाई करते हैं, कितने शर्म की बात है। सीएम तो अपने केसों को सुलझाने में लगे हैं, प्रदेश की जनता की समस्याएं सुलझाने का वक्त उनके पास है ही कहां। सत्ती ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार आने पर टोल नाकों पर सरहदी क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों को टोल फ्री एंट्री करवाएंगे।
