Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

रेप पीड़िता की थाने में की पिटाई, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए जांच के आदेश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:26 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
rape victim beaten by police in police station
प्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय ने दुराचार से जुड़े एक मामले में पीड़ित का मेडिकल करने वाले सीएचसी चिंतपूर्णी के डॉक्टर, नर्स और जांच कर रहे एएसआई, तीन लेडी कांस्टेबल के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। 
न्यायाधीश धर्म चंद चौधरी ने पुलिस अधीक्षक कांगड़ा को आदेश दिए हैं कि वह अपने शपथ पत्र के माध्यम से जांच की तमाम कार्रवाई बारे कोर्ट को 5 अक्तूबर 2017 तक अवगत करवाएं। 

कोर्ट ने रिकॉर्ड का अवलोकन करने के बाद पाया कि एएसआई और लेडी कांस्टेबल ने पीड़िता व उसके पिता को उस दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए मजबूर किया, जिसमें लिखा था कि वह अपनी मर्जी से आरोपियों के साथ गई थी। 

पीड़िता और उसके पिता की पुलिस स्टेशन भरवाई में पिटाई भी की गई। जो लेडी कांस्टेबल पीड़िता व उसके पिता के साथ आरोपियों को तलाशने गई थी उन्हें तलाशने के बाद उन्होंने अपना दोष लिखित तौर पर स्वीकार कर लिया था। 

फिर भी पुलिस ने थाने में इन आरोपियों के सामने पीड़िता व उसके पिता की पिटाई की। यही नहीं, पीड़िता की मेडिकल जांच करने वाले डॉक्टर ने भी फेसिलिटेट करने की बजाय थप्पड़ मारा था। मामले पर सुनवाई 5 अक्तूबर को होगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news in hindi rape victim beaten police station More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

गणेश उत्सव में साड़ी में दिखीं ऐश्वर्या अब हुईं बोल्ड, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
aishwarya rai bachchan photo shoot for Grazia magazine

इस शख्स के शरीर में दिखा शीशे का कप, लोग पूछ रहे हैं- 'कैसे घुस गई इतनी बड़ी चीज?'

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Glass Cup found inside man body in china

16 की उम्र में 15 साल बड़े सेक्रेटरी से आशा को हुआ था प्यार, फिर 7 साल छोटे आरडी बर्मन से की थी शादी

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
asha bhosle bithday special story and her unknown facts

Happy B'day: आशा भोसले की जादुई आवाज के पीछे छिपे हैं कई दर्द भरे किस्से

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Asha Bhosle: A rare personality of positivity with several personal tragedies

'किन्नर' बन लोगों में खौफ पैदा कर गया था ये विलेन, इस वजह से हो गई थी मौत

  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
sadashiv amrapurkar is the best villain of bollywood industry

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Read

राम रहीम के खिलाफ जेल में कैदियों ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल

Prisoners started hunger strike against Ram Rahim
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मोदी की कैबिनेट से बाहर होने पर कलराज मिश्र ने दिया बयान, जानें- क्या बोले

Kalraj mishra speaks on resigning from Modi cabinet.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पाक-चीन सीमा पर बसे गांवों से पलायन, संघ ने कहा- असुरक्षित हो जाएंगी सीमाएं 

RSS is worried on Pak-China border villages migrations 
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

यूपी में चार आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले, देखें- किसे, कहां मिली तैनाती

four IPS transfer in Uttar Pradesh.
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बिहार: टूट की कगार पर कांग्रेस, JDU में शामिल हो सकते हैं 14 बागी MLA

Congress legislative party in Bihar is on the verge of split 14 party MLAs
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

लालू के वार पर त्यागी का पलटवार, कहा- ये BJP का आतंरिक फेरबदल था NDA का नहीं

RJD chief lalu yadav speaks about cabinet reshuffle and nitish kumar
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!