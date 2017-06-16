बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिमला में झमाझम बारिश के साथ हुई ओलावृष्टि, लुढ़का पारा
{"_id":"5943d2ed4f1c1ba3388b45d6","slug":"rain-in-shimla","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f, \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:16 PM IST
राजधानी शिमला में झमाझम बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। दोपहर बाद तीन बजे हुई बारिश से राजधानी थम सी गई। मौसम खराब होने से शिमला का न्यूनतम तापमान भी 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़का है।
इससे लोगों को ठंड का भी अहसास हुआ। प्रदेश के मैदानी इलाकों में दिनभर धूप खिली रही जबकि ऊंचाई वाले एक दो क्षेत्रों में हल्की बारिश हुई है। मौसम विभाग शिमला केंद्र ने आगामी 22 जून से हिमाचल में बारिश और ओलावृष्टि की संभावना जताई की है।
20 और 21 जून को विभाग ने तेज बारिश और अंधड़ चलने की संभावना जताई है। शुक्रवार को केलांग का सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस जबकि पावंटा साहिब का 39 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिकतम तापमान दर्ज किया गया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a9034f1c1b18518b4a41","slug":"jharkhand-board-results-2017-will-be-declared-tomarrow-morning-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593be67c4f1c1b476d8b45c7","slug":"know-what-your-long-nails-predict-about-yourself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593b93b24f1c1b366e9c9451","slug":"bhanwari-is-alive-says-indra-while-sending-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 - \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cd26d4f1c1bf6728b459b","slug":"iit-jee-advanced-2017-result-declared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE Advanced Results 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e32e74f1c1be04f9beb02","slug":"hizbul-module-busted-in-handwara","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091c\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 2 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d33254f1c1be65d9bee41","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-says-bjp-government-is-anti-farmers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"MP \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 UP \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593c37004f1c1b1f608b487b","slug":"daughter-become-topper-after-gave-exam-where-father-on-duty","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top