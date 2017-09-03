Download App
धूमल बोले- हिमाचल में रक्षक बन रहे भक्षक, सत्ता से बाहर होगी कांग्रेस

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌हमीरपुर

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 04:39 PM IST
Prem Kumar Dhumal Statement on Congress Government.
हिमाचल के हमीरपुर में महिला सम्मेलन में पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने कहा कि प्रदेश की भ्रष्ट और महिला विरोधी कांग्रेस सरकार को महिलाएं चंडी रूप धारण कर सत्ता से बाहर करने वाली हैं। प्रदेश में एक के बाद एक हो रही हत्या के मामलों को सरकार आत्महत्या में बदल रही है। 
दुष्कर्म के मामलों को भी सरकार दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है। धूमल ने कहा कि सरकार के इस महिला विरोधी और भ्रष्ट तंत्र को उखाड़ फेंकने के लिए महिलाएं सड़कों पर उतर आई हैं। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह के हमीरपुर दौरे पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार अब अपने अंतिम दिनों में शिलान्यास और घोषणाएं करने में जुटी है, लेकिन इससे कोई फायदा होने वाला नहीं है।

कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री के जिला में हुए गुड़िया प्रकरण के दोषियों को पकड़ने के बजाय सरकार और पुलिस उन्हें संरक्षण देने में लगे रहे। इसका नतीजा जेल में एक तथाकथित आरोपी की हत्या और इसके बाद पुलिस अफसरों की सीबीआई द्वारा गिरफ्तारी हुई है।

इससे साबित होता है की देवभूमि हिमाचल में अब रक्षक ही भक्षक बन चुके हैं। धूमल ने कहा कि पूर्व भाजपा सरकार ने ही महिला सशक्तिकरण के लिए सही मायनों में काम किया है। इसके चलते आज महिलाओं को प्रदेश में पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं और स्थानीय निकाय चुनावों में पचास प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिला है।
