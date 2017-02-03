बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल के चंबा में सड़क हादसा, चालक की मौत, एक घायल
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:43 PM IST
हिमाचल के चंबा में देर रात हुए एक सड़क हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। वहीं, हादसे में एक अन्य व्यक्ति घायल हुआ है। इसे उपचार के लिए टांडा रैफर कर दिया गया है। मृतक की पहचान विशाल मलाणा निवासी के तौर पर हुई है।
पुलिस से मिली प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार हादसा देर रात करीब दस बजे हुआ है। चंबा के सिंहुता द्रमण मार्ग पर मलाणा के पास चालक अपनी टैंपो गाड़ी को मोड़ रहा था कि अचानक यह बेकाबू होकर सड़क से करीब 50 मीटर नीचे लुढ़क गई।
हादसे में टैंपो चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, गंभीर हालत में जख्मी दूसरे व्यक्ति को टांडा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पुलिस ने हादसे के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
