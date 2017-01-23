बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रियंका के हुए ओलंपिक शूटर विजय, धूमधाम से हुई शादी
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:38 PM IST
ओलंपिक खेलों के दौरान पिस्टल शूटिंग में रजत पदक विजेता सूबेदार मेजर विजय कुमार और ऊना जिला के दौलतपुर की प्रियंका परिणय सूत्र में बंध गए हैं। हिमाचली रीति रिवाज व सादगी से शादी की रस्में अदा की गईं। गत दिवस 22 जनवरी शाम को हरसौर से बारात रवाना हुई है। अंब के एक होटल में रिसेप्शन का आयोजन किया गया।
विजय कुमार के गांव में तीन दिन 21, 22 व 23 जनवरी को हमीरपुरी धाम का आयोजन किया गया। शादी समारोह में स्थानीय विधायक एवं सीपीएस इंद्र दत्त लखनपाल, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश सदस्य माया शर्मा, पंचायत प्रधान किशोरी लाल, उपप्रधान रमेश अग्रिहोत्री, पूर्व प्रधान बीना शर्मा, रमेश चंद सहित कई गणमान्य लोगों शिरकत की।
