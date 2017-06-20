आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शिमला नगर निगम में मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर पदों पर भाजपा का कब्जा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Kusum sadret mayor and Rakesh sharma deputy mayor of municipal corporation shimla

नगर निगम शिमला मेयर कुसुम सदरेटPC: अमर उजाला

नगर निगम शिमला को नए मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर मिल गए हैं। अन्नाडेल से भाजपा समर्थित पार्षद कुसुम सदरेट नगर निगम शिमला की नई मेयर वहीं भाजपा समर्थित पार्षद राकेश कुमार डिप्टी मेयर चुने गए। इसके सा‌थ ही नगर निगम शिमला पर पहली बार भाजपा काबिज हुई है। 
मेयर कुसुम सदरेट को 19 मत मिले वहीं डिप्टी मेयर राकेश कुमार को 20 वोट मिले। नगर निगम शिमला के मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने मेयर के लिए सिमी नंदा और डिप्टी मेयर के लिए आनंद कौशल को उतारा था।

कांग्रेस की मेयर पद की उम्मीदवार सिम्मी नंदा को 13 व डिप्टी मेयर उम्मीदवार आनंद कौशल को 13 ही वोट मिल पाए। मेयर-डिप्‍टी मेयर की ताजपोशी के बाद भाजपा ने शहर में विजय जुलूस निकाला। विधायक सुरेश भारद्वाज, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतपाल सत्ती और भाजपा पार्षद विजय जुलूस में शामिल हुए।
आगे पढ़ें

नए मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के लिए ये है बड़ी चुनौती
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kusum sadret mayor mc shimla municipal corporation shimla mayor mc shimla himachal news in hindi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

जाह्नवी की शादी को लेकर श्रीदेवी ने कही दिल की बात, बेटी को पसंद नहीं आएगी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
like all parents sridevi would be happier to see jhanvi married than act in bollywood

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

दीपिका के सैकड़ों टॉप के बराबर है सुहाना की इस ड्रेस की कीमत, एक ही पल में बना दिया स्टार

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Suhana Khan dress costs more than deepika padukone 100 top

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : आज 3 बजे तक जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 will be declared today after 3pm check here

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Read

मानवता शर्मसार: ठेले पर मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए दो शव

Dead bodies are again taken on thela
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में उपजे तनावपूर्ण हालात, हिंसक प्रदर्शनों की आशंका में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

speculation of voilance in kashmir valley
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम और पार्किंग की कमी से मिलेगी राहत

People feel good in solan soon to get a new parking
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

8वीं बोर्ड का आया परिणाम,गुरुवार को आएगा 10वी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट

rajasthan board declared 8th board result
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

आज 4 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं का परिणाम, सबसे पहले यहां देखिए अपना रिजल्ट

rajasthan board 10th class result to be declared on june 8
  • गुरुवार, 8 जून 2017
  • +

भंवरी हत्याकांडः जेल जाते वक्त मुख्य आरोपी इंद्रा बोली - जिंदा है भंवरी!

bhanwari is alive says indra while sending to jail
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना