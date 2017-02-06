आपका शहर Close

अनशन पर बैठे दृष्टिहीनों की हालत बिगड़ी, सरकार नहीं ले रही सुध

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:51 AM IST
Hunger Strike of Blind People Association at Shimla.
शिमला में आमरण अनशन पर बैठे दृष्टिहीन संघ के सदस्यों की बिगड़ती हालत को देखते हुए इनकी आईजीएमसी में स्वास्थ्य जांच करवाई गई। लंबे समय से चली आ रही मांगों को सरकार अनदेखा कर रही है, यह संघ का आरोप है।
रविवार सुबह हालत स्थिर होने पर हड़ताल पर बैठे सदस्यों ने किसी भी तरह का उपचार लेने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। उनका कहना है कि वह तब तक आमरण अनशन पर बैठेंगे जब तक उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी जाएंगी।

उधर अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक अधीक्षक डॉ. रमेश चंद ने बताया कि उनकी स्वास्थ्य जांच की गई और हालत में सुधार है।
