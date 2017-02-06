बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनशन पर बैठे दृष्टिहीनों की हालत बिगड़ी, सरकार नहीं ले रही सुध
{"_id":"589815cb4f1c1b94523782c1","slug":"hunger-strike-of-blind-people-association-at-shimla","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0926\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:51 AM IST
शिमला में आमरण अनशन पर बैठे दृष्टिहीन संघ के सदस्यों की बिगड़ती हालत को देखते हुए इनकी आईजीएमसी में स्वास्थ्य जांच करवाई गई। लंबे समय से चली आ रही मांगों को सरकार अनदेखा कर रही है, यह संघ का आरोप है।
रविवार सुबह हालत स्थिर होने पर हड़ताल पर बैठे सदस्यों ने किसी भी तरह का उपचार लेने से साफ इनकार कर दिया। उनका कहना है कि वह तब तक आमरण अनशन पर बैठेंगे जब तक उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी जाएंगी।
उधर अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक अधीक्षक डॉ. रमेश चंद ने बताया कि उनकी स्वास्थ्य जांच की गई और हालत में सुधार है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"589816754f1c1b8a523782c7","slug":"health-benefits-of-makhana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091d\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0935, \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"589818f14f1c1b8a523782e9","slug":"kareena-kapoor-losses-weight-in-one-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58981a0c4f1c1b88523782e3","slug":"icc-to-introduce-drs-system-in-next-t-20-world-cup","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0940-20 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589811a24f1c1b895237828d","slug":"tips-to-dating-a-younger-guy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine Spcl: \u0915\u092e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"589811ea4f1c1b8952378290","slug":"katrina-kaif-doing-hair-cut-of-anurag-basu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f68c4f1c1b4a40e83a68","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-rahul-ghandi-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589719394f1c1b8f73e801fe","slug":"rahul-akhilesh-joint-public-meeting-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940... ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589761324f1c1bf340e82e7a","slug":"three-candidates-changed-in-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58974ba84f1c1b9073e80375","slug":"gaurav-bhatia-resigned-from-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5897274a4f1c1b8d73e802f3","slug":"a-devotee-from-punjab-donated-a-1-225-kg-golden-parasol-worth-rupee-40-lakh-at-jawalamukhi-temple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top