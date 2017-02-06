आपका शहर Close

बदलने वाले हैं हिमाचल पुलिस के रुल्स, शामिल होंगे ये नए नियम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:42 AM IST
HP Police Making Its own Rules.
अब तक पंजाब पुलिस के रूल्स को लागू कर रही हिमाचल पुलिस अब अपने पुलिस रूल्स के हिसाब से चलेगी। तीन अफसरों की एक उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी इन रूल्स के चैप्टर तैयार करने में जुटी है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इस महीने के अंत तक रूल्स तैयार होने के बाद कैबिनेट में लाया जाएगा।
दरअसल, अभी तक पंजाब पुलिस के रूल्स के आधार पर ही हिमाचल प्रदेश में वेतन से लेकर हिमाचल पुलिस की पूरी कार्यप्रणाली चल रही थी। चूंकि हिमाचल में पंजाब के 1934 के बने पुलिस रूल्स लागू है और प्रदेश में 2007 में नया पुलिस एक्ट आ चुका है।

इसके अलावा वर्तमान पुलिसिंग में कई तरह के बदलाव भी हो चुके हैं।  ऐसे में हिमाचल के लिए अपने पुलिस रूल्स बनाने जरूरी हो गए थे। विभागीय सूत्रों की मानें तो वर्तमान में जो पुलिस रूल्स बनाए जा रहे हैं उनमें पंजाब पुलिस रूल्स में हिमाचल में हुए संशोधनों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा अनुशासन संबंधी नियमों को भी शामिल किया जाएगा। नाम न लिखने की शर्त पर एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोशिश यह की जा रही है कि इन रूल्स को इस तरह बनाया जाए ताकि आने वाले समय में अगर सरकार कोई घोषणा करे तो उसे लागू करने के लिए रूल्स में संशोधन की जरूरत न पड़े।
